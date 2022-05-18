As Logan McAllister made the walk up the ninth fairway, a large crowd had formed behind the green.
The gallery that was standing in front of the clubhouse at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club erupted when the Oklahoma City-native tapped in a par putt to finish out the front nine 4-under par. When McAllister looked up at the scoreboard sitting in front of the 10th tee-box, the Sooners had flipped a six-stroke deficit coming into the day, into an eight-stroke lead with nine holes to go.
Fueled by its home crowd, Oklahoma battled through a tough back nine to win the NCAA Regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club by 10 strokes over Auburn.
“It’s awesome,” McAllister said. “I don’t know how many people were actually out here, but we had really, really nice crowds, and it was good to have that, because you don’t get that very much in college golf, because we don’t play a home event.”
Auburn saw its lead slip away after bogeying four of the first eight holes. Playing in the same group as the Tigers, Oklahoma got off to a fast start for the third round in a row with all five players sitting under par.
Still, the Sooners couldn’t get too comfortable with their lead. Through three rounds, they went a combined 32-under par on the front nine alone. On the back nine, the Sooners entered the day 13-over par through two rounds.
The team’s difficulties down the stretch wouldn’t return on Wednesday, though, as all five players finished the side even par or better. In the end, Stephen Campbell Jr.’s 71 (1-under) was the Sooners’ highest round of the day.
McAllister, Chris Gotterup, Drew Goodman and Patrick Welch each finished inside the top-10.
The Sooners finished 22 shots ahead of fifth-placed Utah, who was the last team to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona next week.
“We had all five guys under par, and as a golf team, I just don’t think you can ever complain when you have five guys under par,” OU head coach Ryan Hybl said. “A very, very special day for us to come out here, and to not only clinch a spot to go into Grayhawk, but to win on our home turf is a big deal.”
Still, despite the team entering the day with a good chance to advance, the pressure was mounting for the Sooners to pull out a win in front of their home crowd.
“We were in a good spot to make the top-five, but at the end of the day, we were trying to go out and win this tournament,” McAllister said. “So to go out and to have the low final round by three or four is huge going into Grayhawk. We leave in less than a week and to be able to carry that momentum into the first round is gonna be huge.”
McAllister was in a tie for eighth place coming into the final round, but finished the day with seven birdies to take fourth place with a total score of 208. He finished three shots back of Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber, who took home the individual title at 11-under par.
“I’ve had really nice final rounds this year and for some reason the final round gets me going a little bit more,” McAllister said. “I wish I could channel it a little bit more in the first and second rounds, but to be able to do that today and to play some really good golf when it mattered a little bit more was awesome to see.”
Welch and Goodman finished in a three-way tie for fifth place with total scores of 210 (6-under). Gotterup rolled in a pair of birdie putts, and was the only OU golfer to post a bogey-free round at the tournament.