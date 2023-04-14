Oklahoma already had a narrow advantage after two rotations.
Morgan Seyler started the Sooners off on still rings with a 13.833. Competing on the event for just the sixth time this season, Dan Simmons followed Seyler by posting a 13.400, tied for his second-highest score on rings this season.
The next three Sooners each posted scores of 13.800 or higher, including a 14.000 from fifth-year senior Spencer Goodell in the anchor position.
The Sooners’ 68.866 was their second-best rings score this season.
No. 2 Oklahoma extended its lead in the fourth rotation on vault and finished with a team score of 415.491 to advance to the NCAA Finals on Saturday.
Sophomore Emre Dodanli had the top score on horizontal bar in the second qualifying session with a 14.000. His score was good enough to finish tied for third between the two sessions.
Ignacio Yonkers, competing in his first NCAA Championships, posted the highest score on pommel horse in the session with a 14.633, which was second overall.
Four of the five Sooners to compete on vault finished with scores over 14.000, led by Goodell’s 14.633, which was tied for fifth overall.
Goodell also finished second on the floor exercise with a score of 14.366, fifth on parallel bars, tied for fifth on vault and sixth on rings.
Dodanli posted a 14.333 on floor to finish right behind Goodell. The Sooners' 70.599 on floor was their third-highest score on that event this season and just the fifth time they've surpassed 70.000 this season.
Host Penn State made a run for the top spot in the final rotation, but settled for second with a 415.290. Third-place Michigan was 1.499 behind them to miss out on the last qualifying spot.
The NCAA Championship finals will begin at 5 p.m. and will be used to determine all-around and individual event champions.
The Sooners and Nittany Lions will be joined by Stanford and Nebraska. Oklahoma will be seeking its 13th national championship and first since 2018.
