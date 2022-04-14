Fuzzy Benas describes himself as the quiet one. Raydel Gamboa is the more energetic one.
The two Oklahoma freshmen are almost opposites. But on the mat, they’ve been a perfect match to lead the Sooners. They’ve combined to make the Sooners one of the more consistent teams this season, leading them to a 15-2 record and the No. 2 ranking in the country.
Both of the gymnasts are all-around competitors. Benas leads the Sooners in total points scored this season with 757.2 and he’s No. 1 on the team in three events, including still rings, vault and parallel bars. Gamboa is second in total points with 659.4 and second on the team in three events.
They both have different approaches to leading the team. So what makes it work?
“Fuzzy’s a little more quiet when we go to compete. He’s conservative,” Gamboa said. “I’m more loud. I like to pump up the team. But whenever we’re together, it’s really a good dynamic and just having fun, making jokes.”
Their coach, Mark Williams, elaborated a little bit further.
“They compliment each other really well,” Williams said. “Raydel has a lot of charisma and showmanship. Fuzzy is a little more reserved, never really up and down. It just works. They’ve been really fun to coach. They’ve been like sponges and taking in directions and they want to help the team. I can’t rave enough, they’ve really made our team one that we feel we’re going to get better and better as they end up [becoming] seniors.
“Fuzzy hasn’t missed a routine yet as a Sooner. Raydel has been a workhorse for us and he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. They’re fun to coach. It’s been great. I’ve been really lucky to have them and I’m looking forward to having another three years with them.”
For Gamboa, that energy and showmanship he uses to lead the team was developed during the season. For Benas, the mindset has always been about consistency.
“I didn’t have expectations to impact the team,” Benas. “[It] was more just [about doing] whatever I possibly could and if it impacts the team, that’s a plus… I just help the team doing the best I can do.”
The Sooners will need that duo in a big way this weekend. The team was selected to host the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships at the Lloyd Noble Center for the first time since 2015, with the semifinals set to begin Friday.
The Sooners have been one of the more consistent teams this season, posting a 15-2 overall record while ranking in the top-five nationally in all six events. They’re the top-ranked team in both pommel horse and high bars.
This weekend isn’t an unfamiliar position for the Sooners, who have finished first or second in 18 of the previous 20 national championships. They’ve finished as the runner up in 2019 and 2021 — the 2020 national meet was canceled due to COVID-19 — but Williams believe this year’s team has an advantage.
“I’ve got a number of young guys who have had to figure out how our system works, how the season progresses from January to April,” Williams said. “I’ve actually been pleased with that transition. I think this team is better than the one we had last year.”
They’ll face five tough opponents in Friday’s second semifinal session at 7 p.m., including No. 3 Michigan and No. 6 Ohio State. If they finish in the top three, they’ll advance to Saturday’s final.
If they do, they’re likely to meet their toughest competition in No. 1 Stanford. The Cardinal is the only team to beat the Sooners this season, including once in the regular season and at the MPSF Championship earlier this month.
Williams knows they’re the team to beat.
“We haven’t quite caught up to Stanford yet, who’s clearly the favorite for this event, but I think our strength is our execution and consistency,” Williams said. “We score well on what we do. In terms of difficult gymnastics, Stanford is on the edge. They have a little more risk/reward, so if they have some mistakes, we’re hoping we can go through that door and seize the opportunity.”
With a freshmen duo leading the way, the Sooners are hoping to earn their 13th national championship.
“We’ve prepared about as well as I can prepare them,” Williams said. “We’re looking forward to being here, hosting. We’re hoping we can get a good crowd here, get some good energy in the building and qualifying through for Friday and being on the floor for the national championship on Saturday.”