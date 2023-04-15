After a long, injury-riddled season, Oklahoma fell behind early and wasn’t able to recover during Saturday’s NCAA finals.
The Sooners opened the meet with a solid start on the floor exercise, led by a 14.733 from Emre Dodanli. They still trailed No. 1 Stanford by over three points and that gap widened in the second rotation.
Oklahoma posted the second-highest team score of the night on pommel horse with a 67.464, but fell into third place heading into the last rotation.
The Sooners ended up settling for fourth overall with a team score of 414.024.
Zach Nunez and Ignacio Yockers each led the team with impressive performances on the pommel horse. Nunez finished second overall with a 14.333 and Yockers took third with a 14.266.
Dodanli earned a fourth-place finish on floor and 10th on vault with a 14.566.
Vitaliy Guimaraes competed in the all around and took 11th place overall.
Oklahoma was able to battle just to make it to the finals after dealing with injuries throughout the season. Fuzzy Benas had to miss time with a shoulder and hand surgery, Raydel Gamboa was medically sidelined with multiple concussions, Cesar Garcia had grip lock injury, Leo Koike had shoulder surgery and Adriel Perales and Nikolai Kolesnikov were each inactive for NCAA’s.
The Sooners finished over eight points shy of top-ranked Stanford (422.458) and six points shy of second placed Michigan (419.889).
