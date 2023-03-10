The pressure was starting to build as No. 1 Oklahoma went through their high-bar routines.
Looking for their second top-five home win in the last month, the Sooners built themselves an early advantage with their performances on the floor exercise and pommel horse. But after outscoring the Sooners on the rings and parallel bars, No. 5 Michigan was able to do just enough to stay within striking distance.
The Sooners’ first gymnast slipped on the high bar, giving the rest of the lineup little room for error. But when the Wolverines made a few errors of their own, and Jack Freeman posted a 14.100 for the highest score in the event, the Sooners were able to do just enough to secure the victory.
Oklahoma walked away with a 414.550-410.400 win on senior night, and extend its home unbeaten streak to 60 consecutive meets.
“We didn’t have the night that we did maybe against Stanford a few weeks ago, but we certainly did the job and didn’t open the job to allow Michigan to step through that,” OU head coach Mark Williams said. “I was very happy overall, it’s an emotional night being senior night for a lot of these guys.”
The Sooners opened up the meet with four seniors on the floor exercise.
Vitaliy Guimaraes went third and posted the highest score in the event with a 14.100. Emre Dodanli and Jack Freeman each scored 13.950 as the Sooners jumped out to a 69.750-67.350 lead after the first event.
Mac Seyler (14.100), Zach Nunez (14.300) and Ignacio Yockers (15.200) led the way for the Sooners, posting three of the top four scores on the pommel horse. The Sooners posted their highest score of the day on vault, a 71.600, behind four scores that were all over 14.000.
Williams said Guimaraes was injured during the Sooners’ meet against Nebraska and his status for Saturday’s meet was still uncertain early in the week. The senior competed in four of five events with his two highest scores coming on floor and vault (14.300).
“He was really great on floor and he put together a pretty good pommel horse set,” Williams said. “He’s just been a little bit off with some nagging injuries, hasn’t quite been all the way back. He didn’t do his hard vault, but he did a pretty nice p-bar set.”
The Sooners will be back in action next weekend on the road to face Ohio State and Penn State.
