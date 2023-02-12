With No. 1 Stanford in town, the second-ranked Sooners needed to bring their best.
That's exactly what they did.
The Sooners posted a team score of 418.900, their best since 2019, defeating Stanford (413.800) and No. 11 William & Marry (380.750) on Saturday at McCasland Field House.
“I felt like we had to be at our best because we were going against the best, and I just told the guys to put up your personal best and we’re going to be fine,” Oklahoma head coach Mark Williams said in a press release.
“Get the crowd behind you, get the energy going in the building, and that’s what we ended up doing. It was really fun to watch the last event. Every guy that went stuck his landing and we finished out strong.”
It was a big win for the Sooners, who avenged their narrow loss to Stanford in last year's national championship
The Sooners were led by Zach Nunez' 83.550 score in the all-around. Freshman Ignacio Yockers scored a 15.100 on pommel horse, which Williams referred to as "one of the best routines" ever done by an OU gymnast, leading the Sooners to a season-high 71.250 on the event.
They came away with event wins in pommel horse, floor exercise (70.700) and high bar (68.450). OU gymnasts tallied 15 season-best individual scores, and set or matched 10 individual career highs.
The Sooners will be back in action on Friday at Nebraska.
