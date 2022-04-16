As evidenced by the all-around showings of three athletes, the future of Oklahoma men’s gymnastics appears quite bright.
Raydel Gamboa and Fuzzy Benas, two freshmen, finished third and fifth in the all-around, the event demanding performances on all six disciplines Saturday night at the NCAA men’s gymnastics championships at Lloyd Noble Center.
Vitaly Guimaraes, a senior who plans exercise an extra year of eligibility afforded by the COVID pandemic, gave the Sooners a fourth-place all-around finish, too.
Despite their best efforts, there was still little national championship drama.
Stanford took care of that.
The Cardinal finished with a final score of 423.628, lapping the six team field.
Coming up big in its last two rotations, high bar and floor, OU managed to just clip Michigan for second place, 414.555 to 414.490, thereby placing first or second in 11 straight national meets.
Nebraska (406.453) placed fourth, Ohio State (399.326) fifth and Illinois (398.523) sixth.
The national championship is Stanford’s third straight, going back to 2019, when it upset OU to keep the Sooners from winning their fifth straight.
OU coach Mark Williams was thinking less about place and more about redemption after his team grabbed Friday night’s last qualifying spot.
“I just wanted to be better than we were yesterday, because that was very uncharacteristic of our team,” he said. “We’ve been better than that.”
The Sooners were better from the start, opening on pommel horse and scoring 66.298, almost three points better than Friday.
The Cardinal put up the best score on four of the six disciplines: vault (73.432), parallel bars (70.732), pommel horse (65.998), rings (71.666). The Sooners were tops on the other two: high bar (69.865), floor (71.231).
Though no Sooner won an individual crown, Jack Freeman placed third on high bar at 14.226, Zack Nunez placed third on pommel horse at 13.833 and Guimaraes tied for third on floor at 14.600.
Then there was Gamboa, Guimaraes and Benas in the all-around, finishing third, fourth and fifth with scores of 83.298, 83.364 and 82.399.
No other team approached doing that.
Michigan’s Paul Juda won the all-around, scoring an 85.298 that included 15.000 on vault, good for an individual national title.
Brody Malone, Stanford’s only all-around entrant, finished second scoring 84.733, claiming a national championship on high bar (14.700) and pommel horse (14.000) along the way, sharing pommel horse honors with Penn State’s Chase Clingman.
Stanford claimed the remaining individual crowns as well: Bryan Perla on floor (14.800), Riley Loos on rings (14.600), Curran Phillips on parallel bars (15.233).
“It was really important to finish second. Stanford is a really good team” Gamboa said. “We weren’t just going to let go. We always push the pedal, never give up.”
With him, Benas and Guimaraes returning, Williams believes the chase is on for future NCAA supremacy.
“It means that we have a chance to close the gap with Stanford,” he said. “I think we have a good recruiting class coming in. I’ve got three of my seniors that are coming back for a COVID year … So, yeah, I think we have a chance to be even better next year and we’re going to have to be if we going to get close to Stanford.”
Spencer Goodell and Morgan Seyler are the seniors who’ll be returning along with Guimaraes.
Friday, Williams only sent Gamboa, Benas and Guimaraes out for just three of the disciplines. Saturday, it was all of them and it worked.
“They were fired up,” he said, “and did a great job.”