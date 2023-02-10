With the Sooners reeling ahead of Wednesday’s game against Baylor, Porter Moser made his second starting lineup change in as many games.
Against West Virginia last weekend, Moser opted to start Bijan Cortes. Against the Bears, Moser gave freshman Otega Oweh his first collegiate start.
The 6-foot-5 guard responded with his best game of the season, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting while adding six rebounds, two steals and a block in 21 minutes.
It came in a 82-72 loss at Baylor, marking the Sooners’ sixth straight conference loss. But Oweh’s athleticism and intensity were on full display, and he brings an element the Sooners otherwise lack.
“For him, he's got a physicality that's not like a freshman,” Moser said during Friday’s availability. “He doesn't have a freshman body. He's got a veteran, strong body. Now he's got to be able to get that into the game because he's got a veteran mindset. That's hard.”
Oweh hasn’t played a lot this season, but the potential is certainly there. The focus now is shaping the rest of his game.
Offensively, Oweh has shown the ability to use his speed and strength to finish at the rim. However, he’s shown limitations as an outside shooter and facilitator. He’s shooting 46 percent (23 of 50) on the season, but he’s not yet attempted a 3-pointer. He’s made 22 of his 39 free throw attempts (56 percent). He’s recorded just two assists.
But on the other end, he’s shown potential to be one of the best defenders in basketball.
Despite playing just 178 minutes this season, the ninth most on the team, he leads the Sooners in steals with 22. When he’s on the floor, Moser often has Oweh guard the opposing team’s best perimeter player.
Moser has told Oweh to emulate teammate Jalen Hill’s effort and technique on defense.
“I said, 'Otega, watch Jalen Hill every day,’” Moser said. “‘You've got the tools to be an elite defender, but sometimes you're resting here and there.' And he's shrinking that gap. I'm excited about his arrow and where it's going.
“Every game, his defense has created some offense. He can get the pace going, win the first three steps and get out and run. I love that about Otega.”
It’s unclear whether Oweh will again get the starting nod for the game against No. 9 Kansas on Saturday. But after struggling to see the floor early in conference play, he’s logged 15 minutes or more in the Sooners’ past three games.
Joe Bamisile seeing work pay off
The junior guard didn’t play at all in nine of 10 games to open conference play.
It’s not what Bamisile had in mind when he transferred from George Washington during the offseason.
After last season, when he averaged 16 points per game for the Colonials, Bamisile projected to bring a much-needed scoring punch to the Sooners. After seeing minutes off the bench during the non-conference schedule, Bamisile completely fell out of the rotation.
Bamisile said it’s been the longest he’s ever gone without seeing the floor, and he had to focus on not getting too discouraged.
However, things have changed in the last week. Bamisile’s logged 37 minutes combined in the last two outings. Against Baylor, Bamisile saw early first-half minutes and finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
"I would say in practice I've done a pretty good job of just playing really hard,” Bamisile said. “So when I got the chance to play in the game, I was just doing the same thing I've been doing in practice. Just grateful I got the opportunity."
Like Oweh, Bamisile brings an athleticism that the Sooners really need. He also brings a scoring ability for a Sooner offense ranks seventh in the Big 12 during conference play.
“I think what you saw earlier in the year with Joe — which is normal, you see it with freshmen and new guys — sometimes they're locked up because they're thinking, 'Where do I need to defensively? Where do I need to be offensively?'” Moser said. “And then it looks like they're not having the energy and effort they need. Knowledge gives you confidence.
“The knowledge is he feels more comfortable with what we're defensively or more comfortable with what we're doing offensively. Now he's able to play and get his athleticism into the game.”
SEC move in 2024 brings ‘clarity’
Moser knew before he arrived in Norman last season that the Sooners were eventually headed to the Southeastern Conference. He just wasn’t sure when.
Though Oklahoma and Texas were originally scheduled to join on July 1, 2025, the Big 12 and SEC announced Thursday that the move will happen one year earlier in 2024.
Moser said the biggest benefit will be with recruiting.
“I’m just glad we have clarity so I know,” Moser said. “Talking to recruits, the class of 2024 (will) now know that when we recruit that class, they’re going to be playing in the SEC.”
