DALLAS — Things couldn’t have started much worse for the OU defense on Saturday.
The Texas offense scored on the first play of the game — a bubble screen thrown by Casey Thompson to Xavier Worthy that somehow turned into a 75-yard touchdown. By the end of the first quarter, the Longhorns had scored 28 points.
Thompson, the former Southmoore quarterback and son of former OU player Charles Thompson, had no problems finding receivers down the field, and the Longhorns finished the first half with 345 total yards.
Even as the Sooners defense struggled, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said the team remained confident it could turn things around.
“Honestly, we felt like it the whole time because it was mistakes we were making and not really anything they were doing,” Bonitto said. “We knew we could correct them. Once we did, we really settled into the game. We made a great comeback, and everybody started playing well.”
It was a completely different story for the OU defense in the second half.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch dialed up blitzes to put pressure on Thompson in the pocket. The senior quarterback had less time to throw, and the Sooners’ defense did a better job containing star running back Bijan Robinson.
The Longhorns offense scored three points in the third quarter and was held to 63 total yards.
“You look at that first part of the game and we’re dying for a swing in momentum,” Grinch said after the game, “just something to kind of right the ship and it wasn’t coming. And it again was self-inflicted on our part. Obviously from a coaching standpoint, you’re trying to find ways to put guys in the best position to be successful, and there were certainly times today we didn’t.
“I just give the guys a lot of credit because there are so many plays that had to take place in our favor in the second half to find a way and give our offense, who obviously did a tremendous job in the end, an opportunity to go win it.”
The Sooners finished the game with three sacks and limited Texas' offense to just 10 points and 171 total yards in the second half.
The defense wasn’t perfect but it showed resilience, Grinch said, particularly in the second half, which helped the Sooners overcome a 21-point first-quarter deficit.
“You’ve gotta give all the credit to the players,” Grinch said. “Every last bit of it. Because they’re the ones that ultimately gotta find that resolve. You can call different plays, you can hug them on the sideline, you can say a lot of different things as a coach, and believe me, we said a lot of things.
“… I think there’s a trust element of things that — we believe we’re better than the product that we’re playing. I think the kids did.”
• Danny Stutsman returns: The freshman linebacker made a big impact in his return to the lineup.
Stutsman finished with three tackles and combined with Bonitto for a sack on Thompson in the fourth quarter.
Stutsman hadn’t played since suffering an injury against Western Carolina. Entering Saturday’s game, it was unclear if Stutsman had been cleared to play.
• Delarrin Turner-Yell plays, quickly exits:
Turner-Yell’s return to action was short-lived.
He exited the game in the first half and was not in uniform when the Sooners came out of the locker room at halftime.
Turner-Yell missed last week’s game at Kansas State after suffering an injury against West Virginia on Sept. 25.
• OU-TCU kickoff announced: The Big 12 announced Saturday afternoon that the Sooners’ home game against TCU on Oct. 16th will kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on ABC.
• Extra points: Saturday’s game marked the highest-scoring game in OU-Texas history with 103 points, surpassing last season’s 98…. Per OU, Gabe Brkic’s 17 points today tied a school record… Lincoln Riley improved to 5-1 against Texas as OU’s head coach…. The Sooners have won 10 of the last 13 meetings and 16 of the last 23.