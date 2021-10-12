In a rare appearance during Oklahoma’s media availability on Tuesday, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh gave an honest opinion of his group’s performance through six games.
“[We’ve been] very inconsistent,” Bedenbaugh said. “[There’s been] some really, really good things and some really, really bad things. Some of it is inexperience at some important positions. Some of it is preparation. Some of it is obviously coaching, as it falls on me.”
It’s been an up and down performance from the Sooners’ offensive line so far, and Bedenbaugh has continued to tinker with different player combinations. But one issue Bedenbaugh has stressed is limiting penalties, an area where the Sooners’ offensive line has struggled.
The Sooners have committed 36 penalties through six games, which ranks in the middle of the pack nationally. Bedenbaugh has taken his group through “penalty education”, which involves showing his group offensive-line penalties that referees have called against his group and other teams.
“Some holdings, do I agree that they’re holding? No. But that’s just part of it,” Bedenbaugh said. “They’re gonna call some things. For the most part, if you play with proper technique, for the most part, you’re not going to get called on holding calls. And like I tell them, if they do, it’s on me.
“If you do exactly what I’m coaching you to do, and they call holding, it’s my fault. Generally it’s not going to happen.”
The offensive line did show progress last Saturday against Texas, particularly in the second half.
The group, and the Sooners as a whole, played three quarters without being called for a penalty, and finished the game with just two — a holding and a false start. The group also surrendered just two sacks, both coming in the first quarter.
The offensive line held up well against the Texas defensive line, particularly against the run. The Sooners finished the game with 339 yards rushing, by far their highest total in a game this season.
Bedenbaugh said he was disappointed in his group’s effort against West Virginia in September, and has since simplified blocking schemes to make things easier.
“I think we’ve gotten better, and it has shown up in the last couple of weeks,” Bedenbaugh said.
The team has found some success with Andrew Raym at center, who replaced Robert Congel against West Virginia. Bedenbaugh has also played transfer Wanya Morris more snaps in recent weeks.
But the one standout player has been Tyrese Robinson, who was moved from right guard to right tackle before the season, and Bedenbaugh spoke highly of his play this season.
“He’s been the leader,” Bedenbaugh said. “Tyrese has [been] awesome. He’s really probably exceeded my expectations at tackle. … He’s got the athleticism. He probably doesn’t have the length, but he has a really really good pass set. He’s really playing [well]. He’s playing at a high level."
• Sooners land 2022 5-star Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy: The Sooners 2022 class received a huge boost on Tuesday.
Brownlow-Dindy, a 5-star defensive lineman in the 2022 class, announced his commitment to the Sooners on CBSSportsHQ. Brownlow-Dindy committed to the Sooners over Texas A&M.
Brownlow-Dindy is ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the class.
The Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 8 nationally, per 247Sports.
• Sooners move up to fourth in AP Poll: Oklahoma moved up two spots in the Associated Press’ weekly poll following a 55-48 victory over Texas.
The Sooners are preceded in the top 4 by Georgia, Iowa and Cincinnati.
Oklahoma State, who were on bye last week, stayed at No. 12, while Texas dropped to No. 25. No other Big 12 is currently ranked.