The energy at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was waning.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had just scored from four-yards out to cap off a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive late in the third quarter. With the extra point, the Cornhuskers could cut the Sooners’ lead to four points.
But OU defensive lineman Isaiah Coe blocked the kick, and the ball landed in cornerback Pat Fields’ hands. Fields saw the green grass ahead of him, and ran to the end zone to give the Sooners two points.
Instead of only leading by four, the return gave the Sooners a 7-point lead.
“I think it just kind of goes to what we've been emphasizing as a team, playing four quarters of football and always finishing,” Fields said. “Because if you look at it, they scored a touchdown on the previous play, but we gotta go out and play every single play like it's our last.
“That's a big play that's able to shift momentum, get the offense back rolling and get the team morale back.”
The play helped reenergize the crowd, too.
The Sooners’ offense, which struggled for most of the game, capitalized on that momentum. They used a 12-play drive and scored on the ensuing possession to boost their lead to 14 points, their largest of the game.
The blocked PAT proved to be a difference maker in a game the Sooners won 23-16.
“It was a huge play,” said Lincoln Riley, OU coach. “That goes back to our mentality. That’s a sign of our mentality growing as a football team. Some people think, ‘A little extra point. Big deal.’ How many do you see take that play off? And all of a sudden we flip that and instead of being a four-point game it’s a seven-point game.
“... Kind of like we tell our guys all the time, you never know when those big ones are coming. If you’re mentally into every [play] and you’re playing every one like it’s your last, you’ll be able to seize the moment. Great job by Isaiah getting the penetration for the block and then an awesome play by Pat and the guys getting it returned.”
It was the first time the Sooners had returned a blocked PAT for a 2-point conversion since Zack Sanchez returned one against TCU in 2013.
• D.J. Graham’s interception: The Sooners’ cornerback might have made the defensive play of the year.
Facing fourth-and-18 around midfield with five minutes to go, Martinez threw it towards the end zone.
Graham, defending a nearby receiver, jumped and made a one-handed grab several feet in the air.
However, the interception also pinned the OU offense deep in their own territory. After the game, Riley joked that he wished Graham had dropped the ball.
“I think I might have been the first coach in the history of college football to challenge a play that we got an interception on,” Riley said.
“Just a phenomenal play. He’s got great ball skills. We’ve seen him make catches like that in practice. It was huge. It wasn’t something we’ve never seen.”
• Drake Stoops’ impact: The boxscore may not show it, but Stoops made key plays in the second half.
Both of his catches came in the third quarter. His first one was a 22-yard reception with the Sooners facing second-and-27. His next catch came on the following play, as quarterback Spencer Rattler found Stoops for a nine-yard gain that moved the chains.
The Sooners eventually scored a few plays later.
“That’s what you expect from Drake,” Rattler said. “He never busts. He never messes up in practice. He’s the hardest worker. Anybody would vouch for that.”
• Injury report: Danny Stutsman, Woodi Washington, Joshua Eaton and Billy Bowman did not suit up against Nebraska.
Riley mentioned Thursday there were a few players that were game-time decisions.
• Next up: The Sooners return home for the last game of a four-game homestand to begin the year, facing off against West Virginia at 6:30 next Saturday. West Virginia defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech 27-21 on Saturday.
• Extra points: Oklahoma has won each of its last four meetings against Nebraska played in Norman, dating back to the 2000 contest… OU has not allowed a point in the second quarter in three games this season… Today marked the fourth time in series history that OU led Nebraska 7-3 at halftime… The Sooners’ win-loss record against Nebraska is 47-38-3 following Saturday’s win.