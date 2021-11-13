WACO — It looked like Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Baylor would end in a typical fashion.
Baylor, holding a 10-point lead with 43 seconds remaining, went into victory formation and kneeled the ball. As time came close to expiring, Baylor fans rushed the field to celebrate the win.
But Baylor coach Dave Aranda signaled for a timeout before time expired, and Big 12 officials began moving Baylor fans on the field. There were still three seconds to go, and officials were committed to allowing Baylor to run another play.
However, the Sooners had already started heading to the locker room.
Lincoln Riley remained on the field and appeared heated while discussing the situation with officials. Baylor fans waited on OU’s sideline.
After several minutes, 11 OU players eventually returned to the field for Baylor’s final play.
Instead of ending the game by kneeling, The Bears lined up for a 32-yard field goal and made it as time expired, making the final score 27-14.
After the field goal, a large group of fans returned to the field as Sooner players attempted to head back to the locker room.
Riley originally told his players to stay in the locker room instead of returning to the field.
“Well, it became a safety issue,” Riley said. “I care about the safety of my players, and I watched David Ugwoegbu just get bum-rushed by three guys. I’m pulling them off; he’s pulling them off.
“Again, I don’t believe that situation was handled well by a lot of people. But at the end of the day, doing it with class is important to me. At the end of the day, that’s why we decided to bring 11 guys out even though deep down, I damn sure didn’t want to.”
After the game, Aranda said he kicked the field goal because it could potentially help the Bears if they tie with two other teams for second place in the Big 12.
If three or more teams are tied for second in the Big 12, there are four procedures to break that three-way tie. Those procedures are followed in order until the tie is broken.
Scoring differential is the third procedure, which takes the number of points each team has scored and compares it to the amount of points that have been scored on them. If necessary, the team with the highest scoring differential would break the tie.
With Saturday’s win, Baylor (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) jumped to third in the Big 12 standings behind Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, who both have one conference loss.
It’s unlikely there will be a three-way tie for second, but it doesn’t sound like Riley cares either way.
“I know why Dave tried to kick the field goal,” Riley said. “I don’t agree with it. I still think, above all else, there’s a code of sportsmanship that I believe in. I wouldn’t have done it. But that’s his decision. That’s his football team.”
Injury update: Cornerback Woodi Washington made his long-awaited return from injury, recording two tackles in a reserve role. It was Washington’s first game since September.
Wide receiver Mike Woods returned from a two-game absence and led the Sooners in receiving with four catches for 43 yards.
OU linebacker DaShaun White missed the game after starting 33 of the last 34 contests. White spoke with the media on Wednesday via Zoom.
Caleb Kelly went down with an injury in the second half and didn’t return.
Gabe Brkic struggles: The Sooners’ field-goal kicker missed two key field goals.
His first attempt came in the first quarter from 52 yards out and it missed wide right. He missed late in the second quarter from 40 yards out.
It was the first time Brkic had missed two field goals in his career. He’s now 17-of-22 on the season.
Next: The Sooners return home for an 11 a.m. matchup against Iowa State on Fox Sports.
Extra points: With Saturday’s loss, OU’s 23-game winning streak in November was snapped… It’s the first OU loss in 18 games.... Saturday marked OU’s first 0-0 first quarter since 2017 against Ohio State.