It was another tough game in Norman.
But the Sooners prevailed again, escaping another upset and improving to 4-0 on the season.
Here’s four quick takeaways from Oklahoma’s 16-13 victory over West Virginia:
1. Marvin Mims’ lack of involvement: For most of the game, Mims was missing in action.
The sophomore had zero catches in the first half and was targeted just once. Michael Woods turned in his best game with the Sooners, recording eight catches for 86 yards while leading the team with nine targets.
Mims made a bigger impact in the second half. His first catch came late in the third quarter on a 13-yard reception, which helped the Sooners tie the game at 13-13 in the fourth quarter.
On the first play of the Sooners’ game-winning drive, he came down with a 13-yard reception that gave a boost to the Sooners’ offense.
Mims finished the game with two catches for 25 yards and finished as the Sooners’ fourth-leading receiver.
Austin Stogner, the Sooners’ third-leading receiver last year, recorded his only catch on the Sooners’ first drive — a five-yard touchdown, his first of the season.
2. Sooners’ running game struggles: The West Virginia defensive line did a good job against the Sooners’ running backs.
Eric Gray got the start again and finished with 38 carries on 12 yards. He did have a 38-yard reception on fourth down in the first quarter that helped set up the Sooners’ only touchdown.
It was a tough game for Kennedy Brooks, who turned just five carries into 17 yards.
The Sooners finished with 57 rushing yards on two yards per carry.
3. No running room for the Mountaineers: The Sooners’ defense came into Saturday’s game as one of the best in the nation against the run, and they showed it.
West Virginia, a team that averaged 139 yards per game, totaled just 47 rushing yards on 29 carries.
1.6 yards per carry.
“In the back of your mind, you keep saying they’re thinking they’re gonna have to continue running the ball,” said OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. “I thought we held up very well against it.”
WVU running back Leddie Brown never found a rhythm, recording just 56 yards on 15 carries. WVU quarterback Garrett Greene, the runner in the Mountaineers’ two-quarterback system, had just 15 yards on five carries.
4. Third-down defense: West Virginia converted 4 third downs on their opening drive. They failed on all 10 attempts the rest of the game.
Third-down defense proved to be a huge factor in the Mountaineers’ low-scoring output. After that first drive, the Mountaineers scored just six points the rest of the game.
“I think defensively, we had a couple busts on the first drive. Not to take credit away from West Virginia, but we gave them just some gimmes,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “That’s a thing that we don’t wanna do.”
Other notes
• Injury report: Cody Jackson, Jalen Redmond, Danny Stutsman and Jeremiah Criddell did not suit up for the Sooners.
Delarrin Turner-Yell appeared to injure his right hamstring in the third quarter and didn’t return.
• Center battle over?: Andrew Raym made his first start at center against West Virginia.
Robert Congel started at center for OU in the first three games.
• Up next: The Sooners travel to Kansas State on Saturday for their first road game. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.