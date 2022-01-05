Need to know
Gabby Gregory made her season debut against Texas Tech on Sunday after missing the team’s first 12 games with an injury, playing 10 minutes.
However, the junior guard didn’t play in Oklahoma’s 81-71 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday. But Sooners’ coach Jennie Baranczyk said Gregory’s absence was not related to her injury.
“Gabby not [being] here today has nothing to do with her prior injury coming back. She’s out for different health and safety protocols,” Barancyzk said. “It’s just kind of the way this world is working right now.”
While Baranczyk’s comments imply that Gregory will return from health and safety protocols at some point, her eventual return will be a welcome addition to the Sooners. Last season, Gregory started all 24 games and averaged 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Baranczyk also confirmed on Tuesday that Llanuca will miss the remainder of the season due to a leg injury she suffered on Dec. 10 against BYU. The redshirt senior had been a key contributor to the Sooners this season, averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.
While Llanuca is out for the season, Baranczyk said she has continued to play a big role as a leader.
“Ana’s one that whenever you’re in a team setting, whether it’s in a circle after practice, whether it’s in the locker room, she’s always the first one to give feedback,” Baranczyk said. “And she’s still doing that. You can watch her on the floor talking through defensive rotations, you can watch her one on one on the bench telling people what she’s seen.
“ Those are the things that she did when she was out there playing, and those are the things that she’s doing now, just in a different seat. Although we’d all love to have her back out on the floor, we still want her in that seat. So I think from that standpoint she’s still a vocal leader on this team.”
• Immediate impact: Kelbie Washington, former Norman High and current Sooner guard, has already made an impact this season.
Washington was named the Big 12’s Freshman of the Week on Monday after breaking the Sooners’ freshman single-game record of 14 assists against Wichita State last week. She also recorded 10 points and seven assists against Texas Tech on Sunday.
Against Iowa State, Washington finished with 11 points and two assists. On the season, she’s averaging 7.5 points and a team-high 4.4 assists.
The Sooners get two days off before traveling to take on Kansas at 4 p.m. Saturday.