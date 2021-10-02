MANHATTAN — Kansas State looked prepared for a routine kickoff.
They had just scored to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 10 points with 3:19 left in the third quarter during Saturday's game, and the Sooners were clearly anticipating that they would get the ball back.
Instead, KSU kicker Ty Zentner attempted an onside kick.
He barely hit the ball with his foot and ran alongside it as it traveled 10 yards — the required distance an onside kick needs to travel before the kicking team can recover it — and immediately fell on the ball once it traveled the necessary yardage.
On the field, the referees called it a successful onside kick recovery. A booth review was triggered after the play to determine if the ball traveled the necessary 10 feet, and the call on the field stood.
But once the replay of the onside kick was shown at the KSU stadium, it appeared that the ball touched Zentner’s foot after the initial kick and before it traveled 10 yards. That would be an illegal-touching penalty, and would give the ball back to the Sooners.
The Sooners’ coaches noticed it, too. And even though the play had already been through a booth review, Riley used his coaches challenge.
“A couple coaches on the sideline thought they saw the ball redirect,” Riley said. “They stopped it up top [on the jumbotron] initially to see if he touched it before it went 10 yards. It was really, really close. While that review was happening we were able to get some more looks. And we felt absolutely certain.”
This time, the play was reviewed to see if Zentner had touched it before the ball went 10 yards. After a few minutes, the referees confirmed he had, and the possession changed back to the Sooners.
It was a huge momentum swing for the Sooners. Instead of their defense coming back on the field to try and keep Kansas State from scoring again, the Sooners’ offense got the ball at the KSU 36-yard line.
In response to confusion about the play being reviewed twice, Big 12 football officiating coordinator Greg Burks released a statement.
“Once the announcement occurs, the review of the play is complete unless late-arriving information shows it is an obvious error. We reviewed the initial aspect of where the ball was touched by the kicker in attempting to recover the kick. The second aspect of the kicker making two separate contacts of the ball was discovered after the announcement was made. By case book ruling, we corrected the obvious error."
After the game, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman expressed frustration with the play being reviewed twice.
“[The officials told me] that they reviewed it and missed the review, and then went back and reviewed it. I really don’t know,” Klieman said. “I’m frustrated like a lot of K-Staters out there.”
But Riley made the call to challenge it, and it helped the Sooners hold off KSU's late rally, winning 37-31.
"I tell ya what, I give the officials and the replay crew a lot of credit because they could have very easily saved face after reviewing it once and stayed with the call on the field," Riley said. "It was clearly the right call."
• OU defensive back Justin Harrington enters transfer portal, per report: The Sooners lost depth in their secondary.
Per a report from OU Insider and Sooner Scoop, defensive back Justin Harrington recently entered the transfer portal and has departed the team.
The 6-foot-2 defensive back transferred to Oklahoma before last season 2020 season but suffered an injury in fall camp that kept out for the year.
Harrington had appeared in the Sooners’ first four games this season but hadn’t recorded any statistics, per The Athletic’s Jason Kersey.
• Injury report: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Danny Stutsman and Jalen Redmond missed Saturday’s game against Kansas State.
Earlier this week, Riley said Stutsman was a game-time decision and Turner-Yell would be back soon.
• Next: The Sooners travel to Dallas for the Red River Showdown against Texas (4-1) at 11 a.m. next Saturday.