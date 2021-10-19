Oklahoma hasn’t had any breaks this season.
Saturday’s matchup with Kansas will mark the Sooners’ eighth straight game to open the season, and the team’s bye week won’t come until after their game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.
The Sooners are one of only four Big 12 teams that have played every week so far this season. Of those four teams, two of them are on bye this week.
The lack of a bye week hasn’t helped the Sooners when it comes to injuries, as the Sooners’ injury list continues to grow. In response, OU coach Lincoln Riley gave his team the day off on Monday.
“We gave our guys a little down time [Monday] with meetings,” Riley said during his press conference Tuesday. “[We] didn’t get on the field with this being our eighth straight [game], which is not that normal.
“Some things [like] that we’ve done normally during the season, especially in long stretches like that, to try to reduce a little of our time on the field. That makes our practice today and the ones the rest of the week very important.”
The Sooners’ defense has been impacted the most by the injuries. The defense is missing key players like Delarrin Turner-Yell, Jalen Redmond, Woodi Washington and Jeremiah Criddell. D.J. Graham was injured during last Saturday’s game against TCU.
“We hope to get Delarrin back at some point,” Riley said. “[We] hope to get Woodi and a couple of these key pieces back, which would be great."
As a result, Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch have relied on younger players, particularly in the secondary. The Sooners’ pass defense has struggled mightily most of the season, and they gave up to 386 passing yards to TCU’s Max Duggan last Saturday.
“We’ve been hit hard there [in the secondary],” Riley said. “We just have. Guys have stepped in and done a good job.
“There’s definitely been some silver lining. A guy like Key Lawrence has gotten so many more plays. You can tell he’s really starting to get more comfortable, he played his best game for us the other night. [Justin] Broiles’ emergence has been really key.”
Riley said he’ll monitor the injured players through the week, and is hopeful some of them can return against Kansas.
“We’ve got a couple guys nicked up,” Riley said. “There will be a lot of maybes, kind of wait and see throughout this week to see who all’s available. Hope to have a few guys that got nicked up during the game and hope to have a few guys back that haven’t been able to play for us for a while.”
• Sooners move up in AP poll, coaches’ poll: The team landed at No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press poll and No. 2 in the coaches’ poll after beating TCU 52-31.
In both polls, the Sooners moved up one spot compared to the week before.
Oklahoma State moved up four spots to No. 8 in the AP poll, while Baylor landed at No. 20. The Bears were unranked before beating BYU 38-24 last Saturday.
• Kyler Murray, Arizona defeat Baker Mayfield, Cleveland on Sunday: A lot of Sooners fans tuned in Sunday to watch a battle of two former OU quarterbacks.
Include Riley on that list.
“I did, actually,” Riley said in response to whether he watched the game. “It’s hard to watch. Fun to watch and hard to watch. Like a parent with two kids playing against each other.”
The Cardinals beat the Browns 37-14, with Murray throwing four touchdown passes.