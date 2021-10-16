The injuries are piling up for Oklahoma’s defense.
Heading into Saturday’s game, the Sooners were already missing key players Delarrin Turner-Yell, Jalen Redmond, Woodi Washington and Jeremiah Criddell. But the secondary really took a hit in the second quarter against TCU after Graham was evaluated for a concussion, per Chris Plank of the Sooner Radio Network.
Graham was later seen on the sidelines in the second half but didn’t come back into the game.
The Sooners’ secondary struggled against TCU, as quarterback Max Duggan finished with a career-high 346 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Receiver Quentin Johnston finished with seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
The Sooners have some holes to fill due to the injuries, and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch the team will need to prepare for that moving forward.
“It forces some young guys into action,” Grinch said. “And what you have to do is you’ve got to try to find ways to put them in situations where they can be successful. So that’s something we’ve got to look at doing a better job of obviously as a defensive staff.”
The Sooners did manage to make some big plays, including a couple of key stops in the second half.
One big play came late in the third quarter, when Latrell McCutchin forced a fumble that was recovered by DeShaun White. White returned the fumble and nearly scored before fumbling the ball through the end zone, resulting in a touchback and a new possession for the Horned Frogs.
“You’re trying to make a play and the obvious answer is you can’t do that,” Grinch said. “You’ve got to know better in that moment. It’s the risk/reward element of things. But Latrell, another young corner, made a play, got the ball out, which was tremendous. It was good to get a scoop there by DeShaun, but we’ve just got to be smarter. As excited as you get when you see that endzone coming, [you’ve] got to be smart.”
Riley said he’s hopeful the injured players, including Graham, will return soon.
“We’re fighting through it,” Riley said. “I don’t think anybody [will be] out long term. A handful of these guys, I think, will be back here in the next couple weeks, some sooner than others. But I think we’ve got a chance to get a bunch of these guys back here pretty quick, which will be good.
“Obviously, we’ve moved some guys to different positions, trying some different lineups. The secondary battled. We got out of position a few times. and again, a couple of times they just made great competitive plays and we were in great position. We got a little better at the end.”
• A rare miss: Brkic missed a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter, breaking a streak of 10 made field goals.
But he converted a 28-yard chance in the second quarter, and he’s now made 16 of his 19 field goals on the season.
• Wedding bells: During a second-quarter timeout, the stadium jumbotron showed former OU running back Rodney Anderson on the field with his girlfriend.
He suddenly got down on one knee and proposed to her, and she said yes as the crowd cheered.
“I’m so happy for him,” Kennedy Brooks said after the game. “I can’t believe he actually did that. I would have been so nervous.”
• Up next: The Sooners travel to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks next Saturday at 11 a.m.
• Extra points: Redshirt senior Michael Turk set a school record with his 59.7 average on three punts tonight…. Saturday marked Kennedy Brooks’ 11th career 100-yard rushing performance… The Sooners could move to 8-0 for the first since 2004 with a win over Kansas next week.