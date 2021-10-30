With the Sooners leading comfortably during the fourth quarter on Saturday, OU coach Lincoln Riley made a change.
He inserted Spencer Rattler in at quarterback for his first game action since Oct. 9 against Texas. Upon entering the field, Rattler was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation from the crowd.
Rattler completed his first pass attempt for a 16-yard gain to Brian Darby. Then two plays later, he found Darby in the endzone for a 43-yard score to give the Sooners their seventh touchdown of the day.
After the touchdown, Rattler was congratulated by several teammates on the sideline, including Caleb Williams.
That reaction from the team stood out to Riley during his postgame comments.
“I’ve been saying this all along and I think maybe people on the outside believe me, don’t believe me, whatever,” Riley said. “But do you think the team would’ve reacted that way if all the stuff that people have been reporting on the outside was true?... That narrative needs to end.
“He’s been a great team guy. He’s worked, he’s gotten better, he’s taking advantage of the reps. ...I had no doubt when he [got] his next opportunity, he’s gonna play well. It was good to see him get an opportunity today.”
Before Rattler was replaced by Williams against Texas, he led the Sooners to 15 wins in his 17 starts and was a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate.
Riley said the relationship between Williams and Rattler has remained positive throughout the season.
“The cool thing is those two (Rattler and Williams) are really happy for each other and have pushed each other,” Riley said. “On a great team, it’s what you’ve got to have.”
Rattler played on the following series as well and finished the game completing all five of his passes for 67 yards passing and a touchdown.
“I thought it was huge and I loved it for him just because [Spencer] is a really good dude. He’s just done a great job,” OU safety Pat Fields said. “... Over the course of this year he’s come in and he’s been a great guy. He’s helped Caleb with things. He’s helped kind of give Caleb his experience and things like that. He’s stayed positive, kind of like talking and being a little bit more competitive in practice and things like that.
“So I just loved seeing him go out there and make a couple of plays, make a couple of throws that we’re all used to seeing. And everybody’s celebrating him.”
• Injury report: The Sooners got several key players back against Texas Tech.
On the defensive side, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Jalen Redmond and D.J. Graham returned from injuries. Mike Woods missed his second consecutive game against the Red Raiders.
Key Lawrence got the start at cornerback and left the field with an injury during the second quarter. He returned in the second half.
• Switch at center: Robert Congel started at center on the Sooners’ first possession before being replaced by Andrew Raym later in the game.
Riley said Congel got the start after Raym overslept for Friday practice.
• Continued dominance: With the win, OU snagged its 10th consecutive victory over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders’ haven’t defeated OU since they won 41-38 in 2011 at OU.
The Sooners lead the overall series 23-6 between the two teams.
• Keep on kicking: Gabe Brkic made a 53-yard field goal during the third quarter, marking his fifth field goal of 50 yards or more this season.
Entering Saturday, no other kicker in the country had more than three makes from more than 50 yards. On the season, Brkic has made 17-of-20 attempts.
• Up next: OU is on bye next and will return to action at Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 13. Kickoff time has not been announced.