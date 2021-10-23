LAWRENCE, Kan. — Here’s a look at three key stats from Oklahoma’s 35-23 win over Kansas on Saturday:
• 3rd down defense: It was an issue for the Sooners that began during Kansas’ opening drive.
The Jayhawks converted all three third-down attempts to start the game, which ended in a seven-minute scoring drive. They finished the game converting 70 percent (9 of 13) of their attempts, and converted 7 of 9 in the first half.
Coming into Saturday, the Sooners surrendered a 36 percent conversion rate on third downs, which ranks 47th nationally, and the lack of third-down stops was a key issue against the Jayhawks.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch attributed the lack of stops to players simply not making plays.
“They make a play and we don’t. There’s a theme there,” Grinch said. “There’s a theme forming over the last few weeks: the opponent makes plays, we make plays. At some point, there’s a jockeying back and forth. Who makes the most on a given day? And we’re just not making enough plays defensively, and specifically on third down.”
• Penalties: The Sooners committed 10 penalties for 65 yards.
Three of them — all offsides penalties — came on the Jayhawks’ opening drive. Five of them came in the second half, including a personal foul for unnecessary roughness against offensive lineman Marquis Hayes.
The 10 penalties nearly doubled their season average of penalties per game (5.5).
The Sooners were better in the second half, but the team showed an unusual lack of discipline in the first half.
“[We played] really poor football in the first half all the way around,” Riley said. “Penalties especially showed up. A lot of long drives that we couldn’t get Kansas off the field, and a lot of that because of penalties.
“...We kept Kansas in a great position offensively solely off penalties.”
The Jayhawks committed just five penalties.
• Time of possession: Against Texas and TCU, the Sooners had seemingly worked through the low-possession games that plagued them earlier in the year.
But that issue returned against Kansas. The Sooners’ offense had the ball a season-low eight times, compared to 12 and 15 against Texas and TCU, respectively.
The Jayhawks had the ball for nearly 36 minutes, compared to 24 for the Sooners, as they were able to sustain long drives. Their scoring drive to open the first half lasted 14 plays and took more than nine minutes of game time.
“[It] again ended up being a crazy low-possession deal and if you get into those, if you don’t play well in those possessions, [you’re] just going to have limited opportunities on both sides,” Riley said.
Other notes
• Big 12 provides clarity on crucial fourth-down play: After Caleb Williams took the ball from Kennedy Brooks and ran for a touchdown, the referees stopped the game to review the play and determine if it was legal.
The call of a successful first-down run by Williams was confirmed on the field. After the game, Big 12 Coordinator of Football Officials Greg Burks released a statement providing further explanation.
"The reviewable aspects of the play were position of the ball in relation to the line of scrimmage and if possession was ever lost by the offense," Burks' statement read. "The ball never crossed the line of scrimmage and there was never a loss of possession, not a fumble, so this play was a forward hand-off behind the line of scrimmage.
That action is allowed under Rule 7- 6- a which states: " A Team-A back may hand the ball forward to another back only if both are behind their scrimmage line and the player handing the ball forward has not had their entire body beyond the neutral zone."
• Mike Woods out: The Sooners’ second-leading receiver didn’t play against the Jayhawks.
Woods travelled with the team and was seen on the field during pregame warmups. During the first half, Woods was on the sidelines with his helmet off. In the second half, Woods was seen in street clothes.
Riley didn’t mention Woods’ absence after the game.
• Injury report: Mario Williams, Savion Byrd, DJ Graham, Cody Jackson and Kelvin Gilliam were not seen during pregame warmups.
Delarrin Turner-Yell precipitated in warmups but didn’t play.
• Kansas opens the gates: While the Jayhawks were leading in the second half, the university’s Twitter account invited fans who weren’t in the stadium to come watch the rest of the game for free.
“The gates are open on the east and west sides of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, no ticket required,” the Tweet read. “Show up. Be loud. Rock Chalk.”
There was a noticeable increase in attendance between the first and second halves.
• Up next: The Sooners return home for a game against Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.