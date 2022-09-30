By most accounts, the Oklahoma offense has been elite through four games.
The Sooners rank seventh nationally in total offense (513 yards per game), which leads the Big 12, and 23rd in points per game (40.2). They recorded a season-high 550 total yards of offense in their 41-34 loss to Kansas State last week.
But a couple of things have really held the Sooners back.
Penalties were the main culprit against Kansas State. The Sooners scored just 10 points in the second half before their touchdown in the final seconds, as pre-snap penalties kept the offense from capitalizing on several momentous drives.
The team committed a season-high 11 penalties, and the Sooners now rank 98th nationally in penalties per game (7.25) and 78th in penalty yards per game (59). The offensive line committed false-start penalties, four of them coming in the second half.
Starting center Andrew Raym said the offensive line has been working to fix those mistakes.
“That can't go on anybody but us,” Raym said Tuesday. “When it comes to false starts and stuff, we've got to take that head-on and be more locked in and focused.
“I think we played pretty good. It was the most physical we've been all year and we moved people off the line. There are a few snaps here and there where we're not getting it done how we need to. We're gonna go get that fixed in the film room and then we're gonna fix it on the practice field.”
Struggling with penalties led to another issue for the offense — converting on third downs.
The Sooners converted just 4-of-13 third-down attempts against the Wildcats, and they now rank 60th nationally in penalties per game (7.25). Three of those pre-snap penalties came on third down, which pushed the Sooners further behind the line to gain.
“We did some really good things,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “... If you just look from a statistical standpoint what happened, [we played] pretty dang good. But it ain't good enough. We've got to play cleaner. We've got to play better and do whatever it takes to go win the football game.”
No one’s taking the issues more seriously than Dillon Gabriel.
The OU quarterback finished with 391 total yards against the Wildcats, throwing four touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes. He’s yet to turn the ball over this season.
But he missed a few crucial throws, including missing Drake Stoops on a fourth-and-3 late in the third quarter with the Sooners trailing by seven. Gabriel would like some of those plays back, but he’s focused on fixing them moving forward.
“You can’t really change any of what happened,” Gabriel said. “But I can for sure change the future and how I’m going to get better and be better for the guys but also as a unit. Just making sure we’re good as a unit together and taking advantage when we’re both dialed in and I’ve got an open receiver. Or likewise, moving the chains better and correcting those pre-snap deals. I think you look at it, and when we look back there’s a lot of fixable things that we could have done to help put us in a better position.”
In order to bounce back, the Sooners have to do it on the road against TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs’ defense has been solid early in the season, but the OU offense should be able to make plays.
The Horned Frogs’ rushing defense has been good — they rank 30th in rushing yards allowed (100.7 per game) — which could create some issues for the Sooners’ run-first mentality. But they’ve been vulnerable through the air, allowing nearly 275 passing yards per game.
But the Sooners’ focus lies on fixing their issues from last week.
“They've done a nice job of just continuing to grow their depth,” Lebby said of the TCU defense. “Obviously, the first year of their system, they've completely different from what they've been. But you can see on tape, man, total buy-in. [TCU defensive coordinator Joe] Gillespie's got them playing incredibly hard and tough and physical. They've created some turnovers with four picks but a group that's disciplined, that's tough.
“We're gonna need to be at our best on Saturday morning.”
