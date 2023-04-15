Top-ranked Oklahoma started off the Miami Invitational with a pair of run-rule wins over Lousiville and Miami (OH) on Saturday.
The wins moved OU’s nation-best win streak to 31 games.
The Sooners (39-1, 9-0 Big 12) outscored their two opponents by a combined score of 23-2 and outhit them 27-9 with six home runs on the day.
In game one, after OU starter Alex Storako retired the side at the top of the first as the Sooners were the designated home team, Oklahoma’s offense started hot with seven runs on eight hits in the bottom frame.
Following a leadoff single from Jayda Coleman, Haley Lee brought her in with a deep shot to center field for her team-leading 12th home run of the season. The Sooners proceeded to load the bases and brought in runs via: bases-loaded walk to Alynah Torres, two-RBI single from Rylie Boone and Coleman two-run double to left center.
The Cardinals (26-14, 10-4 ACC) got a run back in the second via an RBI groundout, marking the first run the Sooner pitching staff had surrendered in over 31 innings.
OU quickly responded with another pair of runs in the second. Hansen ripped a single to center to plate one before sophomore Cydney Sanders blasted her second home run as a Sooner on a two-run shot to center field.
Storako earned the win to move to 13-0 on the year before giving way to freshman Kierston Deal in the fourth. Storako finished with a line of one run on two hits and one walk to go with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched.
After a scoreless two-inning start to the second game of the day against host Miami (24-16, 11-6 MAC), the Sooners opened things up with a three-run third inning and scored in every inning thereafter to win 13-1 in six.
In the third, Coleman ripped an RBI single for her first of four hits in the contest. Fellow junior All-American Tiare Jennings followed her with a two-run double to center field. The Redhawks got a run back in the bottom half of the third via solo home run, the first homer the Sooners have surrendered since April 2, six games ago.
OU starter Nicole May (12-0) earned the win in 4.1 innings pitched, allowing one run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Sophomore righty Jordy Bahl closed the game with a scoreless 1.2 innings and two strikeouts.
Twelve Sooners registered a hit paced by Coleman’s 4-for-5 showing, her second four-hit game of 2023 and third of her career. Four Sooners went yard in the game, marking the third game of the season OU has homered four-plus times in one contest. .
Up next, top-ranked Oklahoma returns to conference play with a three-game series in Waco, Texas, vs. No. 18/19 Baylor, April 21-23.
OU baseball drops second game to Texas Tech
After another promising start on Saturday, Oklahoma once again struggled to keep Texas Tech’s offense off the board.
The Sooners were first on the board with a run in each of the first and second innings on a pair of groundouts.
After OU starter Braxton Douthit faced the minimum in the opening frame, the Sooners had runners on the corner after a walk by junior first baseman Anthony Mackenzie and a single by junior right fielder Bryce Madron. The Red Raiders turned a double play for the first outs of the inning, but Mackenzie raced home.
In the second frame, sophomore centerfielder John Spikerman reached on an error by the TTU shortstop and the Sooners had runners on first and second after a walk by sophomore second baseman Jackson Nicklaus. A ground out advanced the duo and another ground out plated Spikerman from third.
The Red Raider offense exploded for five runs in the third.
The Red Raiders would ride that momentum to a 9-5 win and secure the series win on Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
TTU added to its tally with three runs in the fourth. Bazzell slashed a double to left center to score the first run.
In the next at bat, Gavin Kash tallied a two-run home run.
Nicklaus, who tallied a team-high three RBI on Friday night, blasted a three-run home run in the bottom half of the inning. It was Nicklaus’ fifth homer of the season.
The two programs conclude the series on Sunday. First pitch is at 2 p.m. inside L. Dale Mitchell Park.
