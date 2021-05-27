OU regents approve $2.8 million contract for Moser

OU’s Board of Regents approved a multi-million dollar contract for incoming men’s basketball coach Porter Moser Thursday, along with contract extensions for a number of existing coaches and personnel.
Moser, announced as Lon Krueger’s successor early last month, will take home at least $2.8 million annually in a six-year contract approved by the regents. Moser comes to OU fresh off of 10 years spent rebuilding Loyola Chicago’s program, reaching two Sweet 16s and one Final Four.
Moser will receive a $100,000 raise annually starting in July 2023, along with a $400,000 stay bonus in 2022. Should the Sooners win a national championship, Moser would receive a $175,000 bonus.
Newly-named women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk, meanwhile, will earn $625,000 annually in a contract that runs through June 30, 2026.
Baranczyk, like Moser, will receive annual bonuses for each year she stays with the university and a $100,000 bonus should the Sooners win a national championship. She’ll also get an annual $25,000 raise each July 1, beginning next year.
The regents also approved extensions and raises for existing athletic personnel Thursday, including:
- A contract extension through June 2028 for Athletic Director Joe Castiglione. While Castiglione’s base salary remains the same, his annual stay bonus will go from $150,000 to $200,000. Should he stay through June 2023, Castiglione will receive a $1 million stay bonus, up from the $600,000 he was initially set to receive. If he stays with OU another five years beyond that date, he will receive a $1.5 million bonus in 2028.
- Contract extensions through January 2023 for assistant football coaches Bill Bedenbaugh, Jamar Cain, Roy Manning, DeMarco Murray, Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom, Dennis Simmons and Cale Gundy. Gundy will also receive a $20,000 raise, while Simmons will has been approved for a $90,000 raise. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, meanwhile, had his contract extended through January 2024.
- A contract extension through June 2028 for softball coach Patty Gasso.
- A contract extension through June 2027 for women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler. Kindler will also receive a $100,000 bonus if she stays with OU through June 2027.
- A contract extension through June 2026 for men’s gymnastics coach Mark Williams.