The University of Oklahoma released COVID-19 testing data for its football team and staff, along with major cost-cutting measures because of the pandemic, on Wednesday.
OU reported it tested 111 players and 72 staff members on Monday. The university disclosed seven players tested positive for the coronavirus, while seven others had positive cases that existed before Monday's testing. OU shared two players have already recovered, while 12 cases are still active. The university said two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 as well.
OU’s coronavirus testing came two days after players that hadn’t already reported returned to Norman last Saturday. Coaches and players have slowly returned to campus over the past week with football voluntary workouts starting Wednesday.
The players, along with any OU student-athlete that tests positive for the disease, will go into quarantine at an on-campus facility and receive support from the university's medical staff. OU staff members are expected to isolate themselves from home.
The length of quarantine for each positive case will vary. OU’s medical staff, with guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, will determine when an individual can return from isolation, according to a press release.
Nearly an hour after sharing its COVID-19 testing figures, the Oklahoma athletics department announced budget cuts stemming from the pandemic.
OU will implement a budget cut of approximately $13.7 million, starting with the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a release.
The initial cuts will affect controllable operating expenses. The adjustment accounts for coronavirus-related expenses, however, which includes testing protocols and enhanced safety measures.
"All of us understand that a number of circumstances will unfold in the weeks ahead," said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione in a statement. "Our staff continues to monitor our expense and income projections closely and we'll take other actions, as necessary."
OU also announced a 10% salary reduction to all athletics department employees that make $1 million or more per year. This would include OU football coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Riley made close to $6.4 million last year, while Grinch was paid $1.4 million.
OU’s athletics department will attempt to mitigate the budget cuts’ impact on its student-athletes. Financial aid and services, including extended eligibility accommodations, afforded to student-athletes will be protected, per the release.
While OU has no immediate plans to do so, Castiglione would not rule out this would be the last cost-cutting measure implemented. His outlook remains positive for the 2020-21 academic calendar, the university said in a release.
"Our goal is to have all activities operate as safely and efficiently as possible," Castiglione said in a statement. "That said, we are planning on a number of contingencies and protocols that will leave us prepared for any number of scenarios."
