OU reports 8 new positive COVID-19 cases across athletic programs

Oklahoma UCLA Football

Oklahoma helmets sit on the field as players warm up prior to an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

The University of Oklahoma athletics department released its latest COVID-19 testing data on Monday.

Between Nov. 15-21, OU reports 260 student athletes and 119 staff members across all sports were tested. Eight of the 379 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release.

OU reports seven student-athletes and three staff members currently have the coronavirus, which is 13 less than last week.

Here is a breakdown of OU’s COVID-19 testing data for the week of Nov. 15-21:

— Total student-athlete tests: 260

— Total athletics staff tests: 119

— Total positive test results: 8

— Active cases among student-athletes: 7

— Recoveries among student-athletes since July 1: 203

— Active cases among athletics staff: 3

— Recoveries among athletics staff since July 1: 22

