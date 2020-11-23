OU reports 8 new positive COVID-19 cases across athletic programs

The University of Oklahoma athletics department released its latest COVID-19 testing data on Monday.
Between Nov. 15-21, OU reports 260 student athletes and 119 staff members across all sports were tested. Eight of the 379 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release.
OU reports seven student-athletes and three staff members currently have the coronavirus, which is 13 less than last week.
Here is a breakdown of OU’s COVID-19 testing data for the week of Nov. 15-21:
— Total student-athlete tests: 260
— Total athletics staff tests: 119
— Total positive test results: 8
— Active cases among student-athletes: 7
— Recoveries among student-athletes since July 1: 203
— Active cases among athletics staff: 3
— Recoveries among athletics staff since July 1: 22