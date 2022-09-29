Oklahoma got its best chance to score when Bailey Wesco poked the ball around her defender to set up a one-on-one with Iowa State’s goalkeeper.
Wesco tried to get around Chloe Broughton but was grabbed and pulled down to the ground. Broughton was given a red card and the Sooners got a free kick from just a few steps outside of the penalty box.
With Oklahoma trailing by one goal in the 52nd minute, Leonie Weber went for a shot that was saved by the Cyclones’ goalkeeper. It was the Sooners’ 15th shot of the night, and still the team was looking for its first reason to celebrate.
For the next 33 minutes, Wesco’s run appeared to be the closest the team would get to finding the back of the net, even against an Iowa State team that was forced to play with just 10 players.
Then, with just six minutes remaining in the game, freshman Alexis Washington had the ball on the right sideline and made a quick move to split two defenders. Finding open space inside, Washington passed the ball low to fellow freshman Morganne Eikelbarner inside the box.
Eikelbarner immediately fired it just inside the left post to tie the game.
“That’s why we recruited them here, they’re super talented, both of them,” OU head coach Mark Carr said. “I think Alexis is a fan favorite already, you can see her dribbling skills and she beats people all the time and then Morganne’s a finisher.”
Just under three minutes later, Leonie Weber had another free kick that hit the top of the crossbar. It was the third time a Sooners shot hit off the crossbar, but this time it landed right at the feet of Sheridan Michel, who fired it into the back of the net to give the Sooners the lead.
Oklahoma scored its third goal in the final six minutes of the game on a free kick by Hali Hartman. The 3-1 win extends the Sooners’ winning streak to six matches and gives them their first home win of the season.
“It was just amazing,” Michel said about her goal. “I saw it come off the crossbar and I knew I had to do anything to put it into the back of the net.”
In addition to the winning streak, the Sooners haven’t been beaten since falling to No. 12 Arkansas at John Crain Field on Aug. 25. Since then, they’ve tied No. 15 SMU and have started out conference play on a two-game winning streak.
Oklahoma had 24 shots and 12 shots on goal in the game, while the Cyclones were held to nine shots with five on goal.
“I think it was us, we didn’t really change the goalkeeper with our finishing,” Carr said. “To have 24 shots and nine saves that says to me we’re not putting the ball in the right place and we need to put it outside of the goalkeeper. That’s something we have to build on.”
Iowa State didn’t make things easy for Oklahoma’s forwards, playing very conservatively after the red card. The Cyclones often matched the Sooners’ attack with six, seven or eight defenders and were doing everything they could to slow down the game.
The Sooners brought in eight different subs during the game and were constantly changing personnel late to try to get fresh legs in. Eikelbarner played just 27 minutes but was still able to have a big impact with two shots and a goal.
“Really difficult, credit to them, they hung around,” Carr said about the Cyclones’ defense. “They tried to slow the game down, they got players behind the ball, it was difficult and they made it hard for us. When you’re playing against a team with 10 players its almost harder, the mental factor of it and we kept going until the end.”
Oklahoma will look to continue its hot start to conference play with another home game on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Texas Tech.
