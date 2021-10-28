OU Soccer: Sooners stop Bears, will enter conference tourney playing their best game

At a passing glance, Sooner soccer may appear to be faltering.
Though Oklahoma beat Baylor 2-0 in both teams’ regular-season finale Thursday night at John Crain Field, its record only improved to 8-10-1 overall and 4-5 in the conference, leaving the Sooners to inherit the seventh seed at the Big 12 tournament, beginning Sunday in Round Rock, Texas.
Barring a big run of upsets, OU will again miss out on the NCAA tournament draw, a bracket they last reached in 2016 and have reached just four times in the program’s history.
But that passing glance may be misleading.
Far apart from the day-to-day ups and downs of the season, the recruiting class second-year coach Mark Carr appears to have on the way is ranked No. 11 nationally by Top Drawer Soccer, best in the conference.
Additionally, back on the pitch, OU was not even in line to get a spot in the eight-team conference tourney, yet the season turned in the 86th minute against Kansas, on Oct. 14, when Bri Amos’ late goal gave the Sooners their first conference win.
OU topped Kansas State 2-1 three days later, fell 3-2 in double overtime to Oklahoma State four days after that in Stillwater, then went to Ames and beat Iowa State 1-0 on Sunday.
Baylor, however, was a different animal. The Bears, now 8-6-6 and 4-2-3, still claim the third seed in the conference tourney.
OU beat one of the Big 12’s best teams.
“I think it’s just development,” Carr said. “The environment we want to create and the [players], how they want to improve.
“We started off on a real tough kind of slate, with some of the top teams in the conference … and those games really prepared us, so I knew we would become good.”
That’s happened.
Thursday, not only did OU finish on the winning side against the Bears, who have spent time in the coaches’ top 25, but were right there in the shot count — Baylor 17, OU 15 — and put the same number of chances on goal, seven.
Both keepers were credited with five saves, though OU’s Nikki Panas didn’t allow any to get by.
The Sooners were the only team, too, to clank the frame, as Mikayla Thomas managed from about 30 yards, hitting the crossbar flush late in the first half, both of OU’s goals already in the books.
The Sooners got the only goal they’d need off a corner kick that pinballed to the left foot of Bri Amos, who got enough on her shot from 8 yards to beat Bear keeper Jennifer Wandt.
“Megan [Reilly] played a great ball in and all credit to Cam [Tharp] and her effort, she was trying to get it turned and get a hit,” Amos said. “It didn’t turn out but it popped to me.”
Amos had a piece of the second goal, too, coming just 14:36 into the contest.
It was her swing, off a corner kick, that deflected off the hand of Baylor’s Ally Henderson, giving OU a penalty shot. Jasmine Richards took it, Wandt guessed wrong, diving left, and the Sooners owned a commanding lead.
“We’ve gone on a run,” Amos said. “We showed up in August and we’ve been working and we had a lot of new faces, a lot of seniors … and it’s just clicking at the right time. If you’re going to pick a time to peak, it’s right now.”
That’s what OU’s doing.
The season now becomes a single-elimination enterprise.
The Sooners have confidence.
“We’re pumped,” Amos said. We know we can beat anyone.”