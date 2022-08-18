A night that started out with a lot of hope was slowly turning into frustration.
For 86 long minutes, the Oklahoma women’s soccer team controlled possession and took shot after shot at Houston goalkeeper Haley Woodward. After putting up 14 shots with no goals, it started to look like the Sooners could be heading for a disappointing opening to the season.
To make matters worse, the Cougars were able to take an early lead after receiving a penalty kick on a foul near the edge of the box. Despite leading in total shots (14-5), shots on target (7-3) and possession (60%-40%), the Sooners just couldn’t find a way to score their first goal of the season.
With just under four minutes left in the game, freshman Hali Hartman carried the ball across midfield. Hartman hit a through ball low and into the middle of the field. The ball bounced between two Cougar defenders and ended up at the feet of sophomore Bailey Wesco.
The center forward took one touch to get the ball by the goalkeeper and into net for the tying goal.
“It was amazing, we worked so hard this whole week and throughout the whole game, so it was great to finally see one go into the net after all the adversity we faced in the game,” Wesco said.
The two teams closed out the final minutes to a 1-1 tie. Last year, the Sooners opened up the season with a 3-1 loss to the Cougars on the road.
Oklahoma enters the season with 14 freshmen on their roster, and 11 ended up getting action on the field. As time was ticking away late in the game and the Cougars were focusing on playing keep away, the Sooners were able to continuously bring in new players to keep the attack on.
In total, the Sooners used seven substitutes, while the Cougars used three.
Oklahoma entered the game with five forwards, which the Cougars matched by playing five players on their back line.
“For the first 20 minutes we were poor today and I think there were a lot of nerves,” OU head coach Mark Carr said. “We weren’t at our best. Credit to Houston, they came out in a different system, we prepared in a different system. They probably looked at our game last week against North Texas and came out in a different system. I think for the first 20 minutes we were kind of thrown off.”
Emma Hawkins, Leonie Weber, Sheridan Michel and Eikelbarner each had shots on goal during the game. Carr said he was generally pleased with the way the offense was attacking, but just wanted to see the team make the most of its opportunities.
“The chances we created, on a different day we score those chances,” he said. I’m proud of the team. It’s the first game of the year.”
Oklahoma will look to build off their opener when they welcome Nebraska to John Crain Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.