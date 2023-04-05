After opening up the season as Oklahoma’s first baseman, sophomore Cydney Sanders started just nine of the team’s next 23 games.
It wasn’t the start that the transfer from Arizona State wanted to have in her first year on a new team. Sanders was a standout as a freshman with the Sun Devils, being named the Pac 12 Freshman of the Year honors and a NFCA First Team All-American.
Sanders broke the program record for home runs in a single season with 21 and also led the team in slugging percentage (.952%), RBI (63) and walks (45). But 10 games into her sophomore season, Sanders had just five hits in 22 at-bats with no extra-base hits.
On Sunday, after starting Sanders periodically throughout the season, Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso put her back at first base in a series-closing game against the Longhorns. With the Sooners leading 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Sanders went to the plate with a runner on first and two outs.
With the possibility of putting the Longhorns away with a run-rule, it was a big moment for the transfer first baseman. After fouling off three pitches, Sanders smacked a double that dropped into the gap in short center field.
“I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball, but it hasn’t really fallen,” Sanders said. “Against Texas it fell and it felt really great. I think I’m on the uprise now. Pretty good feeling, I feel like I’ll be good for the rest of the season. I just needed that honestly.”
Oklahoma players rushed out of the dugout to swarm Sanders near second base. Her teammates knew what an important moment it was for the sophomore from California.
For Gasso, it signified that Sanders had learned an important life lesson.
Gasso said it has been a difficult season for her young second baseman in her first season with a new team. No matter how good a player is, joining a program with the recent success that Oklahoma has had can be a daunting challenge.
Gasso said it’s natural for questions to creep up when hits just aren’t falling the way they did the season before.
“Internally you start questioning: ‘Am I good enough to be here? Am I good enough to be on the No. 1 team in the country? Am I good enough?,” Gasso said. “And the answer is yes, or you’re telling me I’m a horrible recruiter and I’m not taking that for an answer. It’s just fighting. It’s fighting through it and it’s not letting it overtake who you are and your demeanor.”
Several of the veterans on the team took time to try to work with Sanders to try to get her in the right head space as the season went on. Gasso said Grace Lyons and Rylie Boone in particular went out of their way to try to give Sanders advice or tips.
Gasso said Sanders even went to a sports psychologist that the team uses to try to eliminate any fears about outcomes.
“Ultimately it comes down to her and she knows it,” Gasso said. “And relaxing and not getting caught up in the outcomes of everything. That’s what’s super important is that we’re not getting caught up with outcomes, and the team has learned that. It’s been very helpful.”
