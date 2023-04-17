Oklahoma City’s professional softball team didn’t have to look far for its top pick in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) Draft on Monday.
With the No. 1 overall pick, the Oklahoma City Spark selected Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako. She’ll be joined by teammate Haley Lee, who was taken with the first pick in the fourth round.
Grace Lyons gave the Sooners a trio of 2023 draft selections after being picked in the sixth round to the Texas Smoke.
A redshirt senior, Storako transferred to Oklahoma last offseason from Michigan. This season she’s pitched 70 innings with a 0.80 ERA and just 33 hits allowed.
Storako has struck out 85 batters and walked just eight.
She’s the fourth Sooner to ever be selected to a professional softball team (Lauren Chamberlain, 2015; Paige Lowry, 2018 and Jocelyn Alo, 2022). Storako and Lee will be joined by a pair of former Sooners in Lynnsie Elam and Alo in Oklahoma City.
The WPF, which is beginning its second season, consists of four teams that play 36-game schedules from June to August. The Spark will play most of their home games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, but begin the season with six games at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.