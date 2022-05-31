It’s been an incredible season for OU’s Jocelyn Alo, who received another prestigious honor Tuesday.
The redshirt senior was named the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, marking the second straight season she’s won the award. Alo becomes the fifth player to win the award in back-to-back seasons and the second Sooner to do so, joining Keilani Ricketts.
Alo has enjoyed a career season to this point, becoming the all-time career leader in home runs earlier this year. She currently has 117 career homers, 21 more than former OU player Lauren Chamberlain in second place, and she’s hit 29 this season. Her batting average is also a career-best .497, which ranks second nationally, and she’s first in the country in slugging percentage (1.163).
She’s hit four home runs during the postseason while batting .643. Alo also won her second straight Big 12 Player of the Year award last month and also claimed All-Big 12 First Team honors for the fourth time.
Alo was joined on the national award stage by Jordy Bahl, who won the 2022 NFCA/Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year award. The freshman pitcher marks the third time in four years that a Sooner has won the award.
Bahl, who was also named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Co-Pitcher of the Year while receiving first-team honors, has posted a 0.95 ERA with 199 strikeouts and only 29 walks. She’s allowed just 18 earned runs.
Bahl has missed the entire postseason for the Sooners due to an arm injury, with her last appearance coming against Oklahoma State on May 6.
The defending-champion Sooners open the Women’s College World Series at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Northwestern at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.