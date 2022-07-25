Add another accolade to Jocelyn Alo's historic season.
The Oklahoma softball player was announced as the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Monday. She was an unanimous selection for the award.
Alo becomes the third straight Sooner to win the female athlete of the year, joining OU gymnasts Anastasia Webb (2020) and Maggie Nichols (2019). She's the 15th overall Sooner to win athlete of the year in the conference.
Kansas basketball player Ochai Ogbaji won Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.
Alo played a pivotal role in OU softball's championship run back in June, helping secure the team's second straight national title. The redshirt senior finished with an NCAA-best 34 home runs, a .515 batting average and 1.212 slugging percentage.