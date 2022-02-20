Jocelyn Alo is now tied with history.
Alo hit her 95th career home run Sunday, tying former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain for the NCAA all-time record.
The home run came in Alo’s first at bat against Texas State. The hit was a no-doubt shot that sent the ball out of the park. The record-tying ball then rolled down a storm drain and could not be found.
“To see her let loose and kind of let it go out here to tie it — tremendous celebration,” Gasso said. “And I love Lauren (Chamberlain). She’s got my heart and she knows it. So it’s not even bitter sweet. It’s just a celebration of Sooners, and that’s what this is about.”
Alo’s 95th home run came in her 215th game as a Sooner. Chamberlain hit 95 over the course of 220 games.
The home run was also the seventh of the season for the redshirt senior. Alo hit a homer in the Sooners’ season opener and another against Mississippi State but her usually powerful bat then went quiet for four straight games.
The Hawai’i native got back on track Saturday, hitting four home runs across two games — the most she’s hit in a single day as a Sooner, before tying the record Sunday.
“It was actually pretty crazy,” Alo said of tying the record. “I feel like coach (Gasso) kind of just calmed me down through the whole process of this thing. It is a hard thing to do. Just trying to enjoy every moment that happens.
“And it’s even sweeter when I get to hug my family after and my whole family got to be here to experience this.”
The two-run shot also allowed Alo to pass Chamberlain for another record. Alo now has 256 career RBIs, passing Chamberlain’s 254 for the top spot in the OU program record books. The NCAA record for career RBI of 328 was set by Jenny Dalton at Arizona between 1993 and 1996.
Alo finished the day 1-for-3 at the plate.
No. 1-ranked OU beat Texas State 8-0.
Grace Lyons finished the game for the Sooners with a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the fifth. The win marked OU’s sixth straight run rule of the season and eighth overall. The most consecutive run rules ever put together by a Sooner squad is eight, a record set in 2015.
Alo will get a chance to break the career home run record next weekend when OU heads back to California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with games against CSU Fullerton, Long Beach State, Arizona, Tennessee and Utah.
“I believe that it will happen in Palm Springs,” Gasso said of Alo potentially breaking the record. “We’ll have a lot of people out there that get to witness this because it’s not just about the Sooners. It’s a moment in softball history. Any time you break records in softball history that’s tremendously huge because they are hard to break.”