With the home run record behind her, Jocelyn Alo has been focusing on getting the most out of her final season with the Sooners.
After tying Lauren Chamberlain’s career total at 95, the senior had a nine-game stretch without a home run before finally breaking the record. Alo was walked 18 times during those nine games.
With pressure mounting on every at-bat, Alo put all of that to rest with one swing of the bat in the top of the sixth inning against Hawaii.
The Sooners have had 11 runs rules in the 13 games since Alo’s record setting performance and the senior has continued to dominate at the plate.
“Definitely a big difference is being thrown at, that’s for sure,” Alo said. “ But yeah, no there’s no big difference. I would say I was still kind of staying in the moment even when that was the case, but sometimes I may have gotten a little bit ahead of myself or something like that, but I always kind of wheel myself back in.”
Oklahoma will look to keep its undefeated record alive when it faces Tulsa at Marita Hynes Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Although many pitchers have still been careful about pitching to her, Alo has drawn far fewer walks since setting the record. With more strikes comes more opportunities to hit home runs and Alo has taken advantage.
The reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year has already added four more home runs to bring her season total up to 16. That mark is good enough to place her third in the country this season, and gives her an average of one home run every two games.
Though Alo says her focus has been the same, head coach Patty Gasso said she’s noticed some differences in the senior’s demeanor off the field over the last month.
“A lot of her focus has been on her teammates and not on herself,” Gasso said. “Before it was just the home run record and it was a lot of pressure. She’s breathing freely now and she’s really working on our team and trying to help them.”
With an undefeated record and one of the top offenses in the country behind her, Alo has put herself in a good position to finish out her senior season on a high note. Still, the Sooners haven’t been perfect this season, and Gasso said the team has plenty of things it needs to clean up on defense.
On Saturday against Alabama-Birmingham, Oklahoma found itself in a scoreless game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jayda Coleman and Lynnsie Elam both homered and the Sooners’ pitching staff came up big to help pull out a 2-0 win.
“Run rules are falsely advertised,” Gasso said. “It looks wonderful in the scorebook … it just doesn’t do us well. It just doesn’t. We need to feel more things and feeling the pressure from UAB — I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Having been a member of a national championship winning team last season, Alo and the other seniors play a big role in keeping the Sooners focused on continuing to improve throughout the season.
“There’s a lot of little things that we need to work on,” Alo said. “I would say on the field it’s not huge things that we need to work on, and you probably wouldn’t even see it in the game just watching, but coach kind of views the game in a different perspective than everyone else does. She sees things that we’re not, and she knows what it is that we need to work on here at practice today.”