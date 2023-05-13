Jordy Bahl was just off the third base bag as she watched a groundball pull Texas’ third baseman just slightly towards the shortstop.
Bahl immediately started drifting down the third base line, and as soon as she saw Mia Scott rifle the ball towards first base, took off running for home. At the top of the same inning Bahl was in the circle, pulling the string on Reese Atwood for her second strikeout of the side before ending the inning four pitches later on a groundball to a fielder’s choice.
That’s the duality of Bahl, and that’s part of the reason the Sooners have been so dominant in the Big 12 this season.
Bahl went on to beat the throw at home, capping off a two-run sixth inning that put the Sooners in command of the Big 12 Championship for a 6-1 win on Saturday.
“Just kind of be ready for anything,” Bahl said about playing offense and defense. “I think all parts of the game are really fun, so whenever I have the opportunity to be able to do something besides just pitch it’s fun.”
Bahl took over pitching duties in the fifth inning and earned her third save of the season while allowing two hits, no earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts. A .387 hitter at the plate as well, Bahl got one at-bat with the Sooners leading 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth and one out.
Bahl swung on a pitch high in the zone and got it to float over the second baseman’s head for a single. With the Sooners stuck on the corners, the Texas centerfielder slightly overthrew the ball when relaying it back to the second baseman.
It likely wouldn’t have been a big enough mistake to move any of the runners, but Texas’ first baseman was covering second, leaving no one to back up the throw as it slowly rolled to first base. Bahl quickly recognized this and took off for second before making it to third safely.
The Sooners score five unanswered runs after Texas hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to tie the game. The win extends Oklahoma’s winning streak to 43 games.
“We’re ready,” Gasso said about moving on to regional play. “We just need to rest and have good practices and make good choices and all those things.”
Haley Lee opened up the scoring in the second inning on a solo home run to centerfield. Lee went two for two with one RBI after going two for three at the plate in the Sooners’ semifinal win over Iowa State.
The Texas A&M transfer was named the Most Outstanding Player in her first Big 12 tournament appearance.
“That was really exciting for me,” Lee said about tournament. “Just seeing everybody contribute, get to swing the bat hard and our pitcher shutting down a team, that’s exciting. That’s something you’re ready to get behind.”
Nicole May pitched the first four innings and allowed three hits, one earned run and one walk with two strikeouts. The first four hitters in the Sooners’ batting order were a combined 0-12, while the rest of the lineup went 7-13 at the plate.
The Sooners allowed five Texas hits and walked two batters with five strikeouts.
Oklahoma now turns its attention to the NCAA Softball Championship, beginning with regional play on May 19-21. Seeding for regionals will be released on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.