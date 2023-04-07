For four straight innings, Oklahoma starting pitcher Jordy Bahl was in complete command of the circle.
Bahl gave up a single on the second pitch of the game and walked the next batter. On the very next pitch, Texas Tech’s Ellie Bailey hit a line drive hard at first baseman Cydney Sanders.
Sanders made the catch and quickly tagged out the runner to complete the double play Over the next four innings, the Red Raiders didn’t get a single runner on base.
Bahl was electric, striking out 11 of the next 16 batters she faced, to help lead the Sooners to a 6-0 win on Friday at Marita Hynes field.
“Today just her absolute consistency, just her lock-in look, it’s intimidating,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said about Bahl. “You can see it, you can see that she’s in a zone and she never let herself really get out of it. If she ever got down 2-0 or 3-0 she just came right back and hammered.”
The sophomore struck out all three batters in the third inning on just 11 pitches. Then, after striking out two of the three batters she faced in the fourth, Bahl came back out in the fifth and fanned the side again.
Bahl finished with double-digit strikeouts (12) for the first time this season, allowing just one hit with one walk and one hit batter.
Oklahoma’s offense, which struggled in the series-opener on Thursday, was inconsistent again in game two. The Sooners opened up the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run from Jayda Coleman.
On her next at-bat in the third, Coleman launched what she said might be the longest home run she’s ever hit.
“It felt really good coming off the bat,” Coleman said.
The ball didn’t come close to landing on the bleachers, soaring far over the left field wall. It was Coleman’s 10th home run of the season which leads the team.
The Sooners used solid base running to set up a two-RBI single by Kinzie Hansen. The Sooners scored five runs in total in the third inning.
Three of the team’s five hits came in the third inning alone.
“I still feel like we underachieved offensively and I think we all understand that,” Gasso said. “We’re letting things get in on our hands and we’re swinging at pitches that are out of the strike zone at times and we’re giving up at-bats and we’re better than that.”
The Sooners secure another series win, their 51st in a row. Oklahoma won each of its first two games by shutout.
Oklahoma will host Texas Tech for the final game of the three-game series at 1 p.m. today.
