Oklahoma opened up its series against Kansas like a team that’s been waiting for its next opportunity to get back on the field after a pair of cancellations earlier in the week.
After leading off the bottom of the second inning with a walk, Grace Lyons, Alyssa Brito and Kinzie Hansen hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to take a 4-0 lead. Starting pitcher Jordy Bahl kept the Jayhawks off the board, allowing four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
The Jayhawks got a pair of two-out singles to threaten to end the Sooners’ streak of six straight shutouts in conference play. Bahl threw nine pitches before the final batter out swinging.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, the Sooners brought Bahl in as a pinch hitter with a chance to win the game by run rule. Bahl lifted a 1-1 pitch over the first baseman’s head and into shallow left field for a walk-off single.
The 8-0 win brings the Sooners one win away from securing at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title.
Bahl recorded her first career walk-off and sixth shutout of the season. The sophomore retired seven straight batters between the second to fourth innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, Jayda Coleman hit a solo home run into left centerfield. It was the sixth game this season the Sooners have hit four or more homers in a single game.
OU left fielder Rylie Boone came away with the defensive play of the game, when she made a leaping grab for a ball that when over her head in the top of the fifth.
The Sooners had nine hits in five innings, including two-hit games from Lyons, Brito and Hansen. The team went two for three at the plate with runners in scoring position and five of eight with two outs on the board.
Oklahoma will look to clinch its 11 straight Big 12 title on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
