The rainy weather on Tuesday forced cancellations for both of Oklahoma’s diamond sports.
The OU baseball team was set to host Oral Roberts at home on Tuesday night, but the game was canceled and won’t be rescheduled. The OU softball team, which was supposed to be on the road to face No. 23 Wichita State, will not have Tuesday’s game rescheduled either.
The softball team will be back in action on Wednesday for a home game against Tulsa at 5 p.m. OU baseball, riding a road sweep over Texas, will host Kansas this weekend starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.