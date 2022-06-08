OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas looked like it might challenge Oklahoma in the top of the first inning.
Sooner pitcher Hope Trautwein started uncharacteristically slow, giving up an early run after surrendering a double to Texas’ Bella Dayton and walking three straight batters. The Longhorns had bases loaded with two outs and looked to add to their early lead.
But Trautwein rebounded, forcing a flyout to help the Sooners escape the inning with only a one-run deficit.
“I know Hope had a little trip-up with some base-on balls,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Luckily we got out of it relatively unscathed.
“Then the goal became… score in every inning and continue to score as many or as often as we can.”
The Sooners finished the game doing exactly that and did it emphatically in a 16-1 rout of Texas in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series final.
The momentum started early in the bottom of the first inning for the Sooners.
The Sooners’ first points came from Jocelyn Alo, who hit a two-run home run after Jayda Coleman hit a lead-off double. Taylon Snow capped off the inning with a three-run home run, her first of the WCWS and her fourth of the season, to give the Sooners a 5-1 lead.
“To be able to come back and answer with five [runs] the way we did just really was the way we wanted to start the game,” Gasso said. “They punched first, but we punched back and we punched harder.
“I do think it's a psychological advantage for us when we come out and we jump early.”
The home runs didn’t stop, as Jana Johns and Tiare Jennings both hit one to left center in the third inning to push the Sooners’ lead to 10-1. But the biggest moments came in the fifth inning.
Jocelyn Alo hit a lead-off home run to open the frame, her second of the game. Tiare Jennings immediately followed Alo with a solo home run of her own to push the Sooners’ lead to 13.
The fifth-inning home runs were both Alo’s and Jenning’s fifth of the WCWS, breaking the previous tournament record of four and moving them both into first place in WCWS history.
“I've said this before, I'll say it again, Tiare is always going to have my back, even if I don't have it that day,” Alo said. “She's going to bring it. I know she'll always answer for me in a sense. I think we feed off of each other very well.”
It was a historically dominant performance for a Sooner offense that finished with six home runs, the most ever in a WCWS game. The Sooners’ 15 runs gives them 54 runs for the tournament, which also breaks the WCWS for most runs in a single tournament.
For OU coach Patty Gasso, it’s a testament to the team’s chemistry and depth in the batting lineup.
“I am not surprised,” Gasso said. “I think they showed me last year how good they could be offensively. I think having another year together showed they're not afraid of these settings. They really embrace all of this excitement and the big stage. I think they're at their best when the lights are bright and the stage is big.
Trautwein finished with two strikeouts and surrendered just two runs in five innings pitched. The Longhorns finished with three hits as a team.
With the win, the Sooners are just one victory away from a second consecutive championship. Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.