Oklahoma softball will begin its quest for a fifth consecutive conference championship on March 25.
The Big 12 announced the conference schedule for the 2022 spring softball season on Wednesday, with the Sooners teeing off their conference schedule with a three-game home series against Baylor from March 25-27 at Marita Hynes Field.
The Sooners then travel to Texas for a three-game series with Texas Tech on April 8-10 in Lubbock. They'll conclude their Texas road trip with an Easter weekend trip to Austin to take on the Longhorns from April 14-16, where the Sooners will go for an eighth-consecutive sweep over the Longhorns.
The team returns home for a series against Iowa State on April 22-24. They'll travel to Kansas for their last road trip against the Jayhawks from April 29-May 1.
The regular season concludes against Oklahoma State at home from May 6-8.
The Sooners then travel to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Softball Championship on May 13-14 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Game times and TV information will be released at a later date along with the Sooners' non conference schedule, per a press release.
The Sooners have dominated conference play in the last decade, losing just one game in their last 60 conference games. The team has won 56 consecutive conference series and has not lost one since 2011.
This season will be Patty Gasso's 28th year as coach of the Sooners, as well as one of the last to be played at Marita Hynes Field. The university recently announced a $9 million donation from Love's Travel Shops towards the new softball stadium, which will be called Love's Field.
The company will also match individual gifts up to $3 million, for a total donation of $12 million. Groundbreaking for the new stadium is projected for 2024.
“I don’t even know how to express how excited we are as a program, as a staff,” Gasso said during a press conference last week. “This is something that is beyond special to us that is going to take our program to a whole other place we’ve never experienced before. To me, it’s been the missing piece to this puzzle.”