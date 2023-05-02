With Oklahoma’s game against Tulsa last week rescheduled due to weather, the Sooners got an unexpected tune-up game on Tuesday before closing out the Big 12 schedule against Oklahoma State this weekend.
The Sooners were tied, 0-0, entering the top of the third inning when they started to get the offense rolling with some solid two-out batting. Tiare Jennings was walked and Cydney Sanders hit a single up the middle to put two runners on base for Grace Lyons.
Lyons reached on an error by the Golden Hurricanes’ shortstop and Jennings scored the first run of the game. Haley Lee hit a ground ball up the middle of the field to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
The Sooners went scoreless over the three innings before Alyssa Brito hit a grand slame in the seventh to put a bow on the shutout win.
The 6-0 win extends the Sooners winning streak to 38 games.
The Sooners used all four of their pitchers in Tuesday’s contest, with Jordy Bahl getting the start. The sophomore held Tulsa hitless over three innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Nicole May pitched into fifth inning before Kierston Deal and Alex Storako closed out the final two innings.
They combined to allow four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks or hit batters.
The Sooners weren’t able to take advantage of three consecutive singles in the top of the sixth inning. Jocelyn Erickson was thrown out trying to reach second and Jayda Coleman popped up to end the inning with runners on the corners.
Oklahoma loaded the bases up with two outs in the seventh and hit a 1-1 pitch deep over the left field wall.
The Sooners finished with six hits and left eight runners stranded. Brito had two of those hits and the team’s only extra-base hit.
It’s the Sooners 29th shutout of the season which leads the country.
The Sooners will be back in action to face Oklahoma State on Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
