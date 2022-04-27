The Oklahoma softball team has been racking up the miles this season.
The cancellation of Thursday night’s game in Kansas City has given the Sooners a bit of an extra break heading into their final road series of the regular season, but even still, it’s been a tough travel year for the team.
Oklahoma’s game, which was originally scheduled for Thursday against the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was called off due to the potential for inclement weather.
The Sooners have only played one home conference series during the month of April.
They’ll square off against Kansas on Friday at 6 p.m. for the start of a three-game weekend series that ends on Sunday.
“I think Hawaii was a little bit of the start of it and it seems like we’ve been traveling a lot since,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “This has been a tough season for travel. I think at times they’ve looked a little run-down and I think at times they look like they might be a little bored.”
With the challenges of constant travel and the team’s ability to win games by run-rule (which they’ve done in 79% of the time this season) it’s understandable that the game might become a bit monotonous coming down the stretch.
Still, the Sooners have continued to roll. After a flat start in the first game of their series with Iowa State last weekend, Oklahoma won both of their final two games 9-0 in five innings.
Jayda Coleman has taken over the lead-off spot and has been a spark plug for the Sooners’ offense. The sophomore outfielder is batting .456 on the season and has 16 hits over the last 13 games.
“I like Jayda in the lead-off spot, because I think right now she’s one of the hottest hitters in the country,” Gasso said. “But she also brings us incredible inspiration. So when she takes a walk, she’s fired up. When she hits a double, she’s fired up. When she gets hit by a pitch, she’s fired up.”
Coming off a standout freshman season in which she earned several national honors and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, Coleman has found a way to surpass expectations coming into this year. She used the offseason as an opportunity to get stronger, but that doesn’t always translate to better performance.
Coleman said one of the most difficult parts of transitioning into this season was adjusting to the way that her body had changed from year to year.
“As a woman, one of the biggest things that I’ve found out over the past few years is that my body’s not the same as it was last year,” Coleman said. “I’m growing, I’m maturing, I’m not going to have the same swing as I had the year before.”
While Coleman’s big personality has made her a favorite among teammates and fans, Gasso said it’s been area of growth for the Texas native since she arrived at the program. Coleman is so full of energy that at times Gasso felt it was being a distraction to the team.
Still, she didn’t want to reel Coleman in.
“She is full of energy and I don’t want her to lose her personality,” Gasso said. “So I had to contain some of that energy. There was a moment where she called me and we felt like we were a little disconnected and i love the fact that we got together and talked about it as adults. I feel her definitely doing ‘adulting’. She’s adulting and I love that about her.”