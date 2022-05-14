Oklahoma was in a tough spot.
The Sooners’ uncharacteristically struggled with their hitting for most of Saturday’s Big 12 Tournament Championship game against Oklahoma State. However, trailing the Cowgirls 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Sooners were going to need their offense.
Grace Lyons was able to make it to first base with a ground ball, although a Cowgirl error helped get her there. But the hitting issues continued, and the Cowgirls were able to force two outs on the next two OU batters.
Jana Johns’ was the Sooners’ last hope, but she hit a ground ball that OSU easily got to first base. That sealed the Cowgirls’ 4-3 win over the Sooners, along with the conference tournament title.
The Sooners recorded just seven hits in 33 at-bats, and the Cowgirls’ pitchers didn’t walk a single OU batter.
“I felt we were trying to be heroic,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “I felt like our swings were starting to get too big. Saw a lot of fly balls today, which is something we needed to change and we just adjusted a little too late.
“I give credit to Oklahoma State and their pitching staff. They did a great job today.”
While the Sooners’ offense struggled, the defense played well for most of the game. The defense limited the Cowgirls to eight hits and held them scoreless for five of the eight innings.
But the Cowgirls found a rhythm at key moments. Their two runs in the fourth inning tied the game at 2-2, and they managed to load the bases with zero outs in the top of the eighth inning.
OU pitcher Nicole May did her best on the mound in that final inning, but the Cowgirls managed to score the go-ahead run that proved to be just enough.
With Jordy Bahl, who was named the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year earlier in the week, sidelined with soreness, Gasso leaned on May and Hope Trautwein on the mound. For Gasso, there was a lesson for Trautwein and May to learn from the loss.
“I think [just] trust your pitches,” Gasso said. “When the going got tough, I felt them change a little bit and it turned into walks. You can’t give any team six walks and expect to win games. That’s free bases… It’s just trusting your defense.
“[It was about] trying to put Hope and Nicole May in the fire, and that was important. It’s more important than risking everything to get a win when we’ve played two games [so far in the postseason.] The work we put in to win the regular season Big 12 is more important to me. What was important here today and yesterday was to give Hope Trautwein and Nicole May opportunity to feel big situations.”
Jocelyn Alo led the team with two hits, a home run and an RBI. Tiare Jennings added a hit, a run and an RBI. Rylie Boone, Alyssa Brito, Johns and Kinzie Hansen each had one hit.
The loss is just the Sooners’ second of the season. It’s also their first loss to Oklahoma State after sweeping them in a three-game series last week to end the regular season.
Despite the loss, Gasso has no concerns about her team’s ability to bounce back and believes there are lessons to be learned before the NCAA regionals May 20.
“This team is not happy with the defeat, and that is something [where] they always seem to bounce back stronger usually,” Gasso said. “They did that with Texas [earlier this season]. They felt it and they were not happy. They’re used to and always wanting to win championships, and when someone takes it from them, they don’t like it and they respond.
[The game] was as close to feeling like you’re in the [Women's] College World Series as you can get. So both teams benefit from that. Some of our playerss who have not been there, it’s an important feeling. It’s not easy to play someone four times — it was really like four in a row — and they’re a tough team. To walk away with three out of four, that's a good thing for us.”