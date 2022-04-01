After a slow start against UAB on Friday night, minor adjustments helped Oklahoma to another dominant win.
No. 1 OU scored six runs in the fifth inning to beat UAB 11-1 in five innings. It was the Sooners’ 26th run-rule win of the season.
“I think we all agreed we had a slow start, but a lot of that was due to their pitcher doing a really good job keeping us off balance,” Gasso said. “We were being a little over aggressive and chasing some pitches. A little uncharacteristic of us.”
In the first inning the Sooners hit three straight ground balls to the UAB shortstop, with only Grace Lyons beating out the throw to first for a hit. Her at bat was followed by a line out to the third baseman to end the inning.
The Sooners eventually found a rhythm, putting balls in play and advancing runners to score. But Gasso thought her team should have made adjustments quicker.
“Each one of these hitters should have a different attitude,” Gasso said. “Like, ‘OK, here is where the runners are, and this is where I must go with the pitch or most do with the ball or adjust myself in the box or whatever the case is.’”
Jocelyn Alo took the lead in guiding her teammates to make adjustments.
She got the Sooners (31-0) together and, instead of hyping them up, talked to them about the small changes they needed to make to start to see success against UAB (20-12).
“We were on her and I knew the adjustments we needed to make were very little ones, very minimal ones,” Alo said. “But just had to gather us together.”
Alo made some adjustments herself in her second at bat. She moved further back in the box, and it paid off. Alo sent a ball over the Oklahoma sign in center field for her 104th career home run.
The Sooners finished the game with an explosive seventh inning, capped off by a walk-off grand slam by Lyons to end the game in run-rule fashion. It was the third time in four games Lyons got a walk off hit to give OU a run rule win and also Lyons fourth home run in the past two games.
Defensively, Jordyn Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners. She went four innings and recorded three strikeouts while giving up three hits, one walk and one run. Nicole May pitched the final inning.
“Jordy was not what you see regularly, that kind of dominating elite,” Gasso said. “But her say four or five out of 10 is still good enough to beat most teams in the country.”
Behind Bahl, the defense wasn’t perfect, but it got the job done. The Sooners had two errors in the field, including one errant throw by Jana Johns that went wide. Taylon Snow tried to reach for the ball at first but collided with the UAB runner and fell to the ground. She stayed down before being looked at by the trainer and eventually walking off the field under her own power.
After the game, Gasso said Taylon Snow did not have a concussion or major injury, just a sore neck.
OU finishes its series with UAB at 1 p.m. on Saturday.