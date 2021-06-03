OU Softball: Dukes stun Sooners in eighth, forcing a long climb back at World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — James Madison’s Kate Gordon faced a full count in the top of the eighth inning when she turned around Oklahoma’s Shannon Saile’s offering, popping a towering shot over left-center field that fell just beyond the wall.
Gordon’s blast gave the Dukes (40-2) the lead, but the Sooners (50-3) still had a chance to respond.
Odicci Alexander had given OU trouble the whole game from the circle, and the bottom of the eighth was no exception, as the top of OU’s powerful lineup, but for Jocelyn Alo drawing a walk, could only ground out and loft a pair of harmless fly balls.
The Dukes — in their very first Women’s College World Series appearance — won 4-3, stunning the No. 1 Sooners.
“Look, we flat out got beat,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We all admit that. We admit that. Alexander is really, really good.”
It was just the second time this season the Sooners had gone into extra innings. Earlier in the year, OU and Georgia played into the ninth inning before the Bulldogs handed the Sooners their first loss of the season.
As had been the case at Georgie, OU’s typically high-powered offense was limited by an outstanding opposing pitcher.
Alexander held the Sooners to just six hits.
From the start, the game quickly turned into a pitchers duel between Saile and Alexander. Each pitcher fanned batter after batter on the way to tossing complete games. They both recorded nine strikeouts.
Saile only gave up three hits, but two of them were the home runs that ultimately gave James Madison the victory.
“I was just playing pitch by pitch,” Saile said. “I trusted my teammates. I trusted them in the field, I trust them at the plate. Like we said, we have to make adjustments. I had to make adjustments, too. I think it's just a learning game.”
OU will now play Georgia in an elimination game Saturday.
In the game that followed the Sooners and Dukes, the Bulldogs were beaten 3-1 by Oklahoma State in a contest between the only two teams to top OU during the regular season.
The Sooners will need to win four games in two days to advance to the championship series.
By the time they get back on the field at 11 a.m. Saturday, the Sooners will have had almost 48 hours to think about it. That will mark the longest waiting period between games following a loss that OU has faced this season.
After falling at Georgia, OU responded later in the same day, winning the second game of a doubleheader by run-rule.
When OU lost to OSU, the two teams turned around and played the next day. The Sooners haven’t lost back-to-back since being beaten by Washington and Wisconsin on Feb. 22-23 of last year at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
“You have to have a short memory here or you're out of this tournament before you even play your next game,” Gasso said. “They've been called out. We've watched Florida State do it not that long ago, so it can be done.
“But it's going to have to take a completely different approach, attitude, commitment as a team to stay alive as long as you can.”
The Sooners would spend the time between watching the other games at the World Series preparing for their “future opponents,” Saile said.
“I think that we have every capability to come back and play strong,” Saile said. “It's lose or go home now, and I don't think we want to go home.”