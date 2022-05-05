Jana Johns came ready for a battle Thursday night.
When the Oklahoma third baseman stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third inning, she got just that. Johns saw 12 pitches, fighting through seven foul balls before finally getting a hit — the Sooners’ first of the game.
Johns’ battle would prove to be a pivotal moment for the top-ranked Sooners in their 7-1 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State at Marita Hynes Field.
“I think the offense really stemmed around Jana Johns,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “And we all kind of agreed on that one at bat that was just so laboring, hard working and when she had success it just kind of bled down the lineup.”
Hitting was contagious for the Sooners in that third inning, as Jayda Coleman followed Johns with a single herself. Up next, Jocelyn Alo hit a single that scored Johns for the first run of the game. Tiare Jennings then cleared the bases with a three-run home run. OU (46-1, 15 -1 Big 12) finished the inning with four runs on four hits and didn’t look back from there.
“It’s almost like we’re in the at bat with her, every pitch we’re yelling whether it’s a ball or strike or she’s fouling it off. We’re just going crazy,” Jennings said of John’s at bat. “...That one at bat was our momentum shift.”
For Jennings, it was her fourth home run in as many games. For Johns, it was just one of many times she came through in the first game of the Bedlam series.
Johns was peppered with balls at third base, fielding six plays throughout the course of the game. She did have one error, as the ball got under her glove while she was charging on it in the sixth inning. The play didn’t cost OU anything though, as Johns made the next play to end the half inning.
“She stood strong, and there were some hard shots hit at her, and they were lefties that were doing it too,” Gasso said. “...She was tough over there and that one error, you would have thought it cost us the world, she was so mad at that.
“She was amped up tonight, and that really kind of spread on to this team.”
Jordyn Bahl also got out of the circle multiple times to make plays in the field during her full-game pitching performance. She gave up four hits and one run across seven innings of work. OSU’s (38-10, 14-2 Big 12) only run scored off a single by Sydney Pennington. Bahl also recorded six strikeouts, including one to end the game.
Bahl didn’t give up a single walk in her first Bedlam appearance as a Sooner.
OU, however, drew several walks, including back-to-back walks in the fourth inning to Coleman and Alo that each brought in a run. The Sooners’ final run came in on a wild pitch that allowed Lynnsie Elam to take home.
“We’re having fun with it. It looks free. They’re having a blast,” Gasso said of OU’s performance. “It’s not too high. It’s not too low. We’re not playing that emotional roller coaster game at all. We are in there knowing what our job is, and they’re working together to get their outcomes.”
The Sooners and Cowgirls will face off in the second game at 6 p.m. Friday. The Sooners can clinch the regular season Big 12 title with a win.