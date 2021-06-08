OU Softball (Extra Frames): Controversy marks seventh inning

There were a number of big plays in Oklahoma and Florida State’s first championship series game, but none may have been as controversial as the play at the plate in the top of the seventh inning.
It started with a single to left field by FSU’s Kalei Hading. Mackenzie Donihoo threw the ball home fast enough to cause Josie Muffley to hold up at third. As Muffley stopped, Anna Shelnutt was still running toward third. Shelnutt turned around to go back to second, catcher Lynnsie Elam threw the ball to second baseman Tiare Jennings, who tagged Shelnutt out. Jennings fired the ball back to Elam to try to get Muffley who had taken off for home. That’s when the close call came.
Jennings’ throw home beat Muffley, and Elam applied the tag well in front of home plate. The Sooners were celebrating what they thought was an out, but the home plate umpire was holding his hand up for an obstruction call.
“That call hurt us,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “And all I can say is that I wish that rule was looked at a little bit differently because there's a lot of ways that you can look at it. And I guess I'll just leave it right there at that.”
NCAA Secretary Rules-Editor Vickie Van Kleeck said in a statement that the call was correct because Elam’s knee was down blocking home plate before she had the ball.
“The runner has to be given the opportunity to reach the plate,” Van Kleeck said.
• Pitching: Nicole May got the start in the circle, making her fourth WCWS appearance for the Sooners. She’s pitched a total of 9 2/3 innings and given up 10 earned runs, seven coming against Florida State on Tuesday over her 3 2/3.
Shannon Saile finished.
Across her three WCWS performances, Saile's given up 12 hits and six walks, while recording 11 strikeouts over her 14 2/3 innings. She's allowed three earned runs. Against FSU, Saile struck out two, walked three and gave up three hits.
OU kept Giselle Juarez in the bullpen. Juarez has pitched the most innings for the Sooners, 17 1/3, recording 25 strikeouts and giving up just one earned run across three wins in the circle.
• Chasing history: OU is just one home run shy of tying the NCAA single season home run record set by Hawaii in 2010. The Rainbow Warriors hit 158 in 66 games, while the Sooners have hit 157 in 58.
Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes went back-to-back in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Sooners Nos. 156 and 157.
The Sooners will have at least one more chance to break the record when they take on FSU again today.