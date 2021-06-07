OU Softball (Extra Frames): Mendes' triple the beginning of Alexander's undoing in the circle

• For the record: Oklahoma is now 54-3 after winning four-straight elimination games to keep its season alive. James Madison finished its season with 41-4, it’s last two losses, 6-3 and 7-1, to OU. The two programs had never met prior this year’s Women’s College World Series. The Sooners now hold a 2-1 all-time series record over the Dukes.
• Inside the game: OU's fourth inning began with a triple to right-center field from Nicole Mendes. JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander then struck out Grace Lyons after a 10-pitch at bat. Alexander, though, could not win the next battle, walking Mackenzie Donihoo on four pitches. Ball four hit the dirt, rolled up catcher Lauren Bernett’s glove and arm and flew into the netting above the backstop, rolling up the protective screen. Mendes broke for home as soon as the wild pitch got past Bernett to tie the game. In a position to allow zero or one run, Alexander suddenly appeared taxed. Singles from Jayda Coleman and Jana Johns followed, the lead doubled and one inning later OU scored four more.
• Notes of note: With Jocelyn Alo’s home run, the Sooners are at 155 this season, three shy of the NCAA single season record … Giselle Juarez’s 11 strikeouts tied a season high. It was the fifth time this season she worked seven innings… Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman led the Sooners with two RBIs each.
• On deck: OU meets Florida State in the best 2-of-3 championship series for the national championship. Game 1 is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Game 2 for 6 p.m. Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary, for 2 p.m. Thursday.
— Abby Bitterman