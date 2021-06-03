• For the record: Oklahoma is now 50-3 after falling 4-3 in eight innings to James Madison at the Women’s College World Series inside Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium. The Dukes improved to 40-2. Shannon Saile pitched all eight innings for the Sooners and took her first loss, falling to 17-1. The Dukes Odicci Alexander improved to 17-1.
• Inside the game: The Sooners may have had a rally cut short in the fifth inning. Tiare Jennings got to first base with a single, giving OU its first base runner since the third inning. Jocelyn Alo hit a grounder to third base. The throw to second was in time, but the throw from Madison Naujokas to get Alo at first was late. Alo was later ruled out after Jennings was called for interference, though it wasn’t entirely clear if it was for sliding into Naujokas’ foot just off the bag or making contact upon popping up after Naujokas released the ball. OU coach Patty Gasso unsuccessfully argued, and the inning was over. Had interference not been called, Alo would have been safe and Kinzie Hansen would have batted. Hansen has hit 21 home runs this season, tied for seventh most in the country. She led off the sixth inning with a single to left field.
• Notes of note: Tiare Jennings went 2 for 4 and hit her 26th home run. Jennings was previously tied for the second most home runs in the nation and now sits alone in that spot, trailing only Alo, who has 30. OU has hit 147 as a team, 11 back of the NCAA record set by Hawaii in 2010 … Wednesday's game was the first meeting between OU and James Madison.
• On deck: OU meets Georgia in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday. If the Sooners win that one they’ll play in another elimination game at 6 p.m. the same day.
