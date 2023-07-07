The NCAA’s Division I Council passed new rules this past January for several sports in an attempt to “modernize” their rules for coaching limits.
Among the proposal’s adopted were an increase to the limit for the number of countable coaches allowed in baseball, softball and ice hockey to four. Those new rules officially went into effect on Saturday, and Oklahoma’s softball program has already made moves to expand its coaching staff.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma announced the addition of former player Falepolima Aviu as an assistant coach.
“I’m honored and blessed to be back at the University of Oklahoma,” said Aviu in a statement. “I can’t wait to learn and grow from the same coaches who helped mold me as a player and a coach. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to get to work. This program and these fans mean everything to me. Sooner Nation, it’s good to be home.”
Aviu was a two-time national champion as a player under head coach Patty Gasso was named an NCFA Second Team All-American as a senior in 2019. As a highly recruited athlete from Oceanside, Calif, Aviu went on to become a four-year starter for the Sooners, playing in 255, which ranks sixth all-time in program history.
The former outfielder also ranks in the top 10 in program history in doubles (45), times hit by pitch (36) and sacrifice fly balls (nine).
“I’m very grateful we’re able to welcome back Falepolima to our staff,” Gasso said. “She’s a Sooner through and through.”
Aviu has remained involved with the program following her graduation. In 2020, she served as a student manager at OU and came back after a short stint with Ole Miss to be apart of the Sooners’ 2022 national championship run as a graduate assistant.
Aviu spent last season as the assistant coach for North Carolina.
“Her success isn’t limited to OU,” Gasso continued. “I’m proud of the growth and development she exhibited as a member of North Carolina’s staff this past year. She’s extremely talented and has so much to offer our players. We’re incredibly excited she’s back home and I know she can’t wait to get started.”
The Sooners’ coaching staff now consists of Gasso, Aviu, JT Gasso and Jennifer Rocha with Hannah Sparks serving as a volunteer assistant.
