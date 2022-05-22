The runs just kept coming for Oklahoma in the first inning.
It started with Grace Lyons hitting a sacrifice fly to score Jayda Coleman, followed by Lynnsie Elam hitting a double to score Jocelyn Alo. A Texas A&M error got Alyssa Brito to second and allowed Tiare Jennings to score an unearned run.
Jana Johns hit a grounder down the left-field line to score Brito and Elam, giving the Sooners runs No. 4 and 5. Johns was later scored by Taylon Snow, and Coleman scored Rylie Boone for run No. 7.
But the first inning was capped off in spectacular fashion, as Alo hit a two-run homer over the left-field fence to give the Sooners a 9-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first inning.
“When we put up nine from the start, it's hard to kind of know what to do next,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “And that fueled us. I don't even know that we've scored that many this season in the first inning.”
It was an explosive first inning for the Sooners, who had no issues scoring runs the rest of the way. But it was that fast start that set the tone for their dominant 20-0 win against Texas A&M Sunday at Marita Hynes Field in the NCAA Norman Regional finals.
The Sooners' offense kept coming. After adding another run in the second inning, the Sooners scored four more in the third, with three of them coming on a home run from Alyssa Brito.
Tiare Jennings hit the Sooners' third home run of the day in the top of the fourth, which scored Alo and Snow. They added three more runs in the fifth inning to put the final touches on a dominant win.
The Sooners offense recorded 12 hits for their 20 runs and had no issues getting on base, a stark difference from Saturday’s outing between the two teams. In the first game, the Aggies limited OU to just three runs on seven hits.
“I think that we really came into this game prepared,” Alo said. “Obviously we had seen all three of their [starting pitchers] yesterday, so that gave us a really good idea of what they were going to do. But overall, just as an offense we were zoned in and controlling the strike zone and trying to hit the ball hard.”
While the Sooners’ offense was dominant, the defense did its part, too. Nicole May pitched 4.1 innings and surrendered just two hits, recording six strikeouts while not walking any batters.
“[She was] a boss,” Gasso said. “Best way to say it. Good mix of pitches, efficient, effective. They’re a very good hitting team. Texas A&M can swing the bat. We saw it all day yesterday, against us and against Minnesota. They came back big. So I thought Nicole did just a really great job of keeping them off balance.
“Looking at her numbers, what's really impressive for us is [while] strikeouts are nice, no walks are important and we had that two consecutive days from our pitching staff and that is huge. So it was really her [being] in complete control from the start.”
Alo led the way with three runs, three hits and three RBIs. Brito added three runs, two hits and four RBIs. Jennings recorded three runs, two hits and three RBIs.
The win gives the Sooners their 36th run-rule victory of the season and secures a spot in next weekend’s NCAA Super Regional.
“I just really will remember this day for a long time because I haven't seen a team just be so dominant in every way, shape and form," Gasso said. "Texas A&M was one of the hottest teams in the country coming in here, and they show it. They're good. They’ve got good pitching, they've got good hitting. But to see us do what we did today really, really catapults us into next week.”